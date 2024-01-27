Optimism (OP) and Mina (MINA) See a Resurgence in Value, Pullix (PLX) Sells Over 80 Million Tokens

The Mina (MINA) price is trading in the bear’s hold and has gone downward, breaking below key averages and showcasing bearishness on the daily charts. In the meantime, Optimism (OP) has seen some upward movement and could soon see a major shift in its value in the bullish direction. Yet, most of the attention has gone to Pullix (PLX), as it continues to dominate with its presale. We will uncover which is the best crypto to invest in now by going over their on-chart performance. By the end, we will see which is the
Pullix (PLX) Sells Over 80 Million Tokens – Stage 6 Completed In Just 20 Days
Pullix (PLX) is one of the most highly-anticipated projects for 2024, as it has already provided some of the earliest investors in the project with a ROI of 150%. However, further growth is also possible for this cryptocurrency, as it is dominating the charts with its crypto ICO.
The platform has stood out from many competitors as it combines elements found in both CEXs and DEXs. It will create an all-in-one platform with different earning opportunities. On top of all of this, users will not need to worry about any trading fees, as Pullix will have 0% commissions on trades. Anyone will be able to swap their tokens with a minimal fee while trading any asset classes alongside cryptocurrencies.
PLX, the native crypto in the ecosystem, is used for staking and for governance. It also introduces a token burn system, which can lead to further scarcity and could potentially increase the value of the crypto over time.
Selling over 80 million PLX and now progressing into stage 7 of the presale in just 50 days Pullix is continuing to set the crypto market alight. With a fixed supply of just 200 million and only 120 million PLX available during the presale stage, less than a third of PLX tokens are available to purchase. It trades at $0.08, and analysts anticipate that the crypto can spike by 20x following its launch. As a result, it’s seen as the best crypto to invest in now.
Optimism (OP) Expresses Bullish Behavior – Projected to Climb to $5 by Q4
Optimism (OP) is expressing bullish behavior and shows that it has the opportunity to increase further. It has attained good performance and implies a stable upward direction is possible. The Optimism crypto is close to the weekly high and is pushing high to remain above the $2.8 range.
During the previous week, the Optimism price moved from $2.64 to $3.53 before retracing and finding support. Yet, there is another opportunity for OP to pass not just $3 again but even $4 if it manages to regain some of its lost momentum. According to the Optimism price prediction, it can end 2024 with a value of $5.
Mina (MINA) Has a Bearish Price Trend – Price to See a Resurgence and Reach $1.81
Mina (MINA) is currently below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, showcasing bearishness on the charts. The price is still above the 100-day and 200-day, however, which is an indication that the Mina crypto can see a potential bounce-back in the upcoming days. Key indicators such as MACD and RSI are demonstrating a clear bearish Mina price trend, however.
The MACD is heading downward and has breached the middle line whilst remaining below the signal line. Tet, it could soon see an upward momentum, assuming it breaks past a key resistance point. Mina traded between $09.85 and $1.32, and if it moves above $1.5 soon, it can reach new heights. According to the Mina price prediction, it can end 2024 with a value of $1.81.
Summary
Optimism has seen solid performance on the charts, and while Mina is bearish currently, it does have the potential to experience further growth moving forward. In the meantime, Pullix is a dominant force, with over 13,000 investors registering their interest to purchase the PLX token, coupled with the imminent release of their trading platform analysts believe it can become one of the hottest projects for 2024.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.