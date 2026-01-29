Ondo’s Tokenized U.S. Treasuries Go Live on Sei

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries from Ondo Finance are now live on the Sei Network, marking a major step forward for real-world assets (RWA) in decentralized finance.
USDY, Ondo’s flagship tokenized U.S. Treasury token, has already gained adoption as one of the most used tokenized Treasury products in the market, with over $1.2 billion in circulation. The integration brings this substantial liquidity to one of the fastest layer-1 blockchains, unlocking fresh opportunities for users, builders, and institutions around the world.
USDY, Ondo’s flagship tokenized U.S. Treasury token, is now live on @SeiNetwork.
Sei’s high-performance blockchain powers global, onchain finance. With USDY, the network now expands its RWA capabilities with access to the largest tokenized U.S. Treasuries by TVL.
Together,… pic.twitter.com/XLiq8Z5rEF
— Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) January 28, 2026
USDY Launches on Sei, Expanding RWA Infrastructure
USDY’s launch on the Sei Network represents a major expansion of Sei’s RWA capabilities. As a high-performance blockchain designed to power global on-chain finance, Sei now supports access to the largest tokenized U.S. Treasuries by total value locked (TVL). According to announcements from both projects, USDY brings with it over $680 million in TVL on Sei, making it the first tokenized Treasury asset of its scale on the network.
This integration enables users to deploy USDY not just as a stable asset, but as a yield-bearing instrument tied to U.S. Treasuries and bank deposits. That means users can tap into traditional fixed-income yield onchain and in real time, bridging a gap between DeFi and traditional finance that many builders have long sought to solve.
Ondo's tokenized U.S. Treasuries are live on Sei 🇺🇸
USDY by @OndoFinance is one of the most adopted tokenized Treasury products in the market, with over $1.2B in circulation.
Now you can use it on the fastest L1—for lending, collateral, savings, and more. pic.twitter.com/L6cUKzdBns
— Sei (@SeiNetwork) January 28, 2026
What USDY On Sei Means for DeFi Users
The arrival of USDY on Sei immediately opens up several new utility pathways for global DeFi participation. Thanks to Sei’s high-speed, low-latency architecture, users can now:
• Use USDY as composable collateral for lending and borrowing protocols
• Integrate USDY into decentralized trading strategies
• Access yield opportunities traditionally limited to institutional fixed-income markets
• Build new financial products that leverage tokenized Treasuries
For many non-U.S. users, tokenized Treasuries have represented a way to gain exposure to U.S. interest rates without needing a U.S. bank account or custody arrangement. Bringing USDY to Sei strengthens this promise by combining Treasury yields with the efficiency of blockchain settlement and execution.
The move promises to make onchain exposures to U.S. Treasuries more scalable, programmable, and accessible than ever before. Market participants see this as a meaningful step toward the broader institutional adoption of tokenized real-world assets in decentralized ecosystems.
Institutional-Grade Infrastructure Meets Global Access
Sei and Ondo are pitching the integration as more than a simple listing, they are building infrastructure designed for institutional-grade finance onchain. By enabling tokenized Treasuries at scale, Sei adds a critical layer to its capabilities as a financial blockchain. Meanwhile, Ondo continues to solidify USDY’s market leadership among tokenized Treasury products with substantial TVL and growing ecosystem support.
What sets this integration apart is the emphasis on composability, the ability for USDY to interact with various protocols seamlessly within the Sei ecosystem. Instead of acting as a siloed asset, USDY becomes a foundational piece of financial infrastructure that other projects can leverage.
Developers and liquidity providers now have access to a reliable onchain instrument that combines the safety and yield profile of U.S. Treasuries with the programmability of blockchain tokens. This marriage of traditional finance and DeFi composability could accelerate the creation of innovative lending, trading, and savings applications onchain.
Cutting Through Barriers: Global Users Get Yield Exposure
One of the most notable aspects of USDY’s deployment on Sei is the emphasis on global accessibility. Traditional U.S. Treasury markets are typically accessible only to entities with proper custody arrangements, brokerage accounts, or institutional infrastructure. For many international users, these barriers can be prohibitive.
By tokenizing U.S. Treasuries and making them available on a blockchain like Sei, Ondo democratizes access to yield-bearing assets that were once the domain of banks, hedge funds, and sovereign treasuries. Now, users anywhere can hold and use USDY to earn interest tied to short-term Treasuries, subject to the rules and mechanics of the underlying protocols.
This shift toward inclusivity highlights a broader trend in decentralized finance, where assets once confined to traditional financial rails are becoming programmable, liquid, and accessible across borders. For Sei Network, supporting USDY further cements its role as a hub for real-world financial primitives onchain.
New DeFi Opportunities with Tokenized Treasuries
The launch of USDY on Sei is more than a technical integration, it’s a catalyst for innovation. With high TVL already backing the asset, decentralized applications on Sei can now build around a deep pool of capital that behaves like traditional safe-yield instruments.
Developers are expected to experiment with:
• Lending protocols that use USDY as core collateral
• Yield farming strategies leveraging Treasury-backed tokens
• Structured products that mix tokenized Treasuries with other digital assets
• Automated market makers (AMMs) optimized for stable yields and treasury exposure
The impact of these innovations may extend beyond Sei itself. As tokenized Treasuries gain traction, other layer-1 and layer-2 ecosystems may pursue similar integrations, raising the baseline for real-world assets across the broader Web3 landscape.
Meanwhile, Ondo has positioned USDY as a bridge between traditional fixed-income markets and decentralized liquidity pools, reinforcing the narrative that DeFi can hold safe, yield-bearing assets at scale.
A Milestone For RWA Adoption In Crypto
With USDY now live on Sei, the industry takes another big step toward mainstream adoption of real-world assets onchain. This integration combines the strengths of a high-performance blockchain with robust tokenized financial instruments, laying the groundwork for a new class of decentralized products that mirror traditional financial returns, but without the geographic or institutional barriers that once limited participation.
As demand for scalable, institutional-grade onchain infrastructure continues to grow, projects like Sei and Ondo are positioning themselves at the forefront of a transformative movement. Tokenized U.S. Treasuries on blockchain aren’t just novel, they are practical building blocks for the future of global finance.
Whether for lending, savings, collateral, or yield strategies, USDY’s launch on Sei opens doors for builders and users alike to explore a more connected, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
