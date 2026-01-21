OndoFinance Brings 200+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks And ETFs To Solana

OndoFinance is expanding the frontier of onchain real-world assets by launching over 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on the Solana network, marking a major milestone for both the protocol and the broader tokenization market.
The move extends Ondo Global Markets beyond Ethereum and BNB Chain, positioning Solana as a core settlement layer for tokenized traditional finance as demand for real-world assets onchain accelerates.
With this rollout, hundreds of tokenized stocks and ETFs are now live on Solana, giving millions of users direct access to Wall Street-grade financial products through crypto-native rails. OndoFinance describes Ondo Global Markets as the bridge through which trillions of dollars in traditional value connect to internet capital markets, and this launch significantly broadens that vision.
The announcement, shared publicly by OndoFinance, signals a decisive shift toward making tokenized equities, funds, and commodities a core pillar of onchain finance rather than a niche experiment.
Today, Solana goes TradFi.
Hundreds of tokenized stocks & ETFs are now live on @solana, bringing the full TradFi portfolio to crypto’s largest trading ecosystem.
Millions of Solana users can now access Wall Street-grade liquidity across 200+ assets, including tokens tracking:… pic.twitter.com/JRZxcScOXj
— Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) January 21, 2026
A Full TradFi Portfolio Goes Onchain For Solana Users
The scope of assets now available through Ondo Global Markets on Solana is unusually broad. Rather than limiting access to a small subset of equities, the platform introduces a full traditional finance portfolio, tokenized and accessible directly onchain.
Solana users can now trade tokens tracking stocks across all major sectors, along with ETFs, market indexes, and sector-specific funds. The offering also extends beyond equities, covering gold, silver, oil, and strategic metals, as well as U.S. Treasury bonds and corporate debt instruments. For more advanced strategies, Ondo includes leveraged and inverse ETFs, enabling sophisticated exposure typically reserved for traditional brokerages.
This depth of coverage reflects Ondo’s intent to replicate the functionality of global financial markets inside crypto infrastructure. Instead of fragmented access across multiple chains and protocols, users on Solana gain exposure to a unified suite of assets that mirrors traditional portfolios, without leaving the onchain environment.
By delivering these instruments to crypto’s largest trading ecosystem, Ondo effectively turns Solana into a low-cost gateway for diversified capital allocation, blurring the line between decentralized finance and traditional markets.
Solana Emerges As A Low-Cost Rail For Real Financial Products
The decision to expand onto Solana is strategic. Solana has established itself as one of the most efficient blockchains for high-volume activity, offering low fees, fast settlement, and massive retail participation. These characteristics make it particularly well-suited for tokenized stocks and ETFs, where frequent trading and rebalancing are common.
According to onchain data shared by Token Terminal, real-world assets on Solana, excluding stablecoins, have now surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. This milestone highlights how quickly Solana is being adopted as infrastructure for real financial products rather than purely speculative assets.
Most of this value currently comes from tokenized funds, signaling early demand for yield generation and capital management onchain. Investors are increasingly using blockchain rails to access familiar financial instruments with greater efficiency, transparency, and programmability.
Tokenized stocks represent the next evolutionary layer. While they only begin to appear meaningfully in the second half of 2025, their growth is already accelerating. Ondo’s launch significantly increases the available surface area for adoption, potentially pushing tokenized equities into the mainstream of onchain activity.
Tokenized Stocks Gain Momentum As Demand Expands
Tokenized stocks have long been discussed as a natural endpoint for real-world asset tokenization, but infrastructure and regulatory complexity slowed early adoption. Ondo’s expansion onto Solana suggests that those barriers are beginning to fall, at least from a technical and distribution standpoint.
Unlike tokenized funds, which primarily attract yield-focused users, tokenized equities appeal to a much broader audience. They allow users to express macro views, sector rotations, and long-term investment theses directly onchain. When paired with Solana’s liquidity and speed, these instruments become viable tools for both retail participants and sophisticated capital allocators.
The timing is notable. As traditional markets face rising costs and structural inefficiencies, onchain representations of stocks and ETFs offer an alternative model, one where assets are composable, programmable, and globally accessible. Ondo’s rollout suggests that demand for these features is no longer theoretical, but actively emerging.
Ondo Global Markets Connects Trillions To Internet Capital Markets
At the center of this expansion is Ondo Global Markets, OndoFinance’s flagship platform designed to serve as an interface between traditional financial systems and decentralized infrastructure. The protocol’s long-term thesis is that trillions of dollars in real-world value will eventually move onchain, and the latest Solana integration brings that future closer.
By supporting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and now Solana, Ondo positions itself as a multi-chain gateway rather than a single-ecosystem solution. This flexibility allows it to meet users where liquidity already exists, rather than forcing capital into isolated environments.
The addition of Solana is especially significant because of its scale. With millions of active users and one of the deepest trading ecosystems in crypto, Solana provides immediate distribution for tokenized assets. This dramatically reduces friction for adoption and increases the likelihood that tokenized stocks evolve from a novelty into a core use case.
What This Means For Solana And The RWA Market
The broader implications of this launch extend beyond Ondo itself. The growth of real-world assets on Solana is structurally bullish for the network, reinforcing its role as a settlement layer for serious financial activity. As more capital flows through tokenized stocks, ETFs, and bonds, Solana benefits from increased transaction volume, liquidity, and institutional relevance.
At the same time, the expansion validates a key narrative in crypto: that blockchains are not just speculative playgrounds, but efficient rails for real financial products. The fact that RWAs on Solana have already crossed $1 billion in market cap, before tokenized equities reach maturity, suggests that this trend is still in its early stages.
OndoFinance’s move accelerates that trajectory. By bringing a full suite of U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain, the protocol is helping redefine how global capital accesses financial markets. As adoption grows, Solana stands to become one of the primary venues where traditional finance and decentralized systems converge.
