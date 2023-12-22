Oasis Network’s $ROSE Has Achieved A New Yearly High With The Recent 15% Surge This Week

Oasis Network’s native token, $ROSE, currently valued at $0.1182, has undergone a notable surge, soaring over 15% in the last 24 hours. This brings it to reach a yearly peak at $0.1237. Of course, this surge has propelled $ROSE into the spotlight on platforms like X, formerly twitter.
Notably, the surge in the token’s price value is reportedly linked to the launch of the Universal Privacy Alliance (UPA). UPA is an alliance comprising web3 projects led by Nym. Which boasts prominent members such as the Oasis Network, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, and Aztec Network. So, this alliance is primarily dedicated to advocating for and safeguarding digital privacy rights globally.
Introducing the Universal Privacy Alliance (UPA), a coalition of Web3 projects — including Oasis, @protocollabs, @FilFoundation, & @aztecnetwork — led by @nymproject
The UPA was established to protect and promote digital privacy rights around the globe
Let's learn more: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/LVy5UOwT8u
— Oasis Network (@OasisProtocol) December 21, 2023
Currently, $ROSE was on the verge of achieving a remarkable 100% gain within 30 days. This is possible with its recent surge contributing to a 72% increase in the past month. Simultaneously, its trading volume has also experienced an upswing, reflecting heightened market activity and interest in the token from investors and traders alike.
So, having recently surpassed the $800 million mark, $ROSE’s market capitalization currently stands at $796 million as of the latest data. Thereby, positioning it at the 81st rank by market capitalization among other cryptocurrencies.
Finally, the positive market sentiment around $ROSE underscores the impact of strategic initiatives such as the Universal Privacy Alliance. As the Oasis Network’s native token continues to make strides, its growing market value and increased adoption signal a promising trajectory in the competitive crypto space.
