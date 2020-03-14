Novel Coronavirus can Cause 1.7 Million Deaths in the US

Following the recent developments regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, several pressing questions need to be answered. Especially when it comes to death toll projections for the US, figures are all over the place.
To this date, the novel coronavirus situation in the US is seemingly under control.
Novel Coronavirus Concerns Remain
Compared to regions such as China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran, things could be far worse.
That doesn’t mean that the novel coronavirus can’t gain a foothold in the United States.
CDC Officials are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for the worst.
One such preparation comes in the form of projecting what would happen in different scenarios.
If push comes to shove, over 200 million American can become infected over the course of the epidemic.
Since no one knows how the situation evolves, anything is possible.
In terms of potential death tolls, things do not look too promising.
Figures indicate that the total number of deaths can range between 200,000 and 1.7 million.
Either outcome would be very problematic, to say the very least.
The country’s medical system is another point of concern.
With under a million staffed hospital beds, a major outbreak of the novel coronavirus can cripple the medical system.
The coming weeks and months will prove crucial for many different reasons.