New York State now has Over 1,700 Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases

The novel coronavirus is only starting to make its mark on the Western world. Especially in the US, some interesting precautions are being discussed regarding New York City.
A lot of major US cities are suspending social activities for the foreseeable future.
New York City Prepares for the Worst
That is only normal, as social gatherings will only aid in spreading the novel coronavirus.
While a lot of precautions have been taken in New York City, there may be more ideas left to explore.
One potential idea is to create a “shelter in place” order, according to Mayor de Blasio.
While no one knows what such an order entails exactly, it doesn’t have a positive ring to it by any means.
If California serves as an example, it will force residents to stay at home except for essential activities.
With over 1,700 in New York state testing positive, these measures may prove effective.
That is, assuming they will ever be implemented when the need arises.
To further aid with the novel coronavirus crisis, New York City will soon be able to test 5.000 people per day.
Yesterday’s announcement of mobile testing centers will certainly contribute to that goal.
One worrisome aspect is how COVID-19 can live on surfaces for multiple days.
In New York City, there is no regular cleaning of outdoor equipment and furniture.