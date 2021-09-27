New Short-Term Contracts Platform? Let’s Take a Closer Look at What TurboXBT Offers!

The blockchain ecosystem of today is characterized by a dynamic evolution, which cuts across all aspects of the game-changing technology. Through evolution, we have seen the emergence of various exchange platforms with varying systems and models, all with the promise to decentralize the process of digital coin acquisition and ownership as best as possible. Over the years, traders with a penchant for paying attention to details can attest to the fact that the more the industry grows, the less we see these trading platforms make good on their promises.
Then comes the TurboXBT exchange, a trading platform that was established with the full understanding of how difficult it is for marketplaces to fulfil its promises to users, irrespective of the need to print carts away with profit. As a new generation exchange with a markedly unique product proposition, TurboXBT is laser focused on delivering on key benefits that can only be enjoyed on its platform alone.
TurboXBT and the Promise of 90% Instant Profits
The attempt by most competing trading platforms to place unrealistic performance metrics in a bid to command attention is overreaching, and comes off as an abuse of the inherent capabilities of the decentralized world being made possible by blockchain technology. TurboXBT is cautiously treading on a path to ensure its users are not trapped in a scenario where their reality is not twisted with impossibility.
To many, the impossibility in the digital currency ecosystem may be the promise of trade profits of up to 90% per trade, which TurboXBT is pitching to clients. Reactions of doubt are normal, seeing how the entire market has been on a freefall with inferior trading engines and price manipulations by many exchanges out there today.
TurboXBT is a short-term trading platform where trades for synthetic digital assets can be traded. The platform has effectively designed its UP or DOWN contracts to take advantage of short-term movements in the prices of assets, returning payouts as high as 90% to customers. Undoubtedly, there are risks to the TurboXBT product, however, these are nothing compared with the broad alternatives out there.
The TurboXBT platform supports 17 assets ranging from two top cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), to 8 Forex currencies, 4 Commodities such as Brent, Crude Oil, Gold, and Silver, as well as 3 Indices including the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and GER30. These digital assets are spread across 38 trading pairs, giving the TurboXBT user a wide range of assets to trade with.
Each of the assets and their accompanying trading pairs comes with different payout rates. This implies that the 90% instant profit is a function of the asset type, and the conditions in the market at the time the trade is placed. Typically, the BTC/USD pair has the highest payout rate of 75% to 90%, and while ETH/USD, EUR/USD, and GBP/USD pairs have a payout rate of 75% – 85%, this payout rate can be as low as 65% – 75% as in the case of the CAD/JPY foreign exchange pairs. TurboXBT users are advised to consult the platform for the updated rates before venturing out to trade on the exchange.
Here is How TurboXBT Works
Just like other known exchanges, the journey on TurboXBT begins with the opening of an account with the exchange. TurboXBT seeks to boost user experience, and as such, has simplified the registration process to include just email address and password. Know Your Customer (KYC) is not required, giving a new level of confidence to users per data handling.
Once the account is opened, users will be credited USD $1,000 in a demo account for use in trying out the platform’s trading systems. The demo account gives a similar experience as real trading, with the only difference being the use of imaginary cash. Users can explore the demo provisions in an unlimited way, however, to earn real cash, funds must be deposited into the account.
TurboXBT currently supports funds deposit using four cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, USDC and USDT. Each of these supported assets have their wallet address under the deposit section at the top right hand corner of the user’s dashboard. Funds can be sent from any wallet into any of these assets, and the funds will reflect in the user’s account once the right amount of confirmations have been attained. Now the user is ready to trade.
In entering a trade on TurboXBT, the user selects the asset pair to trade, for example, the BTC/USD pair. A suitable time frame (30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes, 10 minutes and 15 minutes) that is visible on the chart interface is then chosen, and the trade is executed by clicking either the green UP button for the upward trend or the red DOWN button to bet on price falls. The trade winnings are dependent on whether the traded pair gained or lost in value within the set time limit.
Need More Reason to Choose TurboXBT?
Here are a couple more reasons why the TurboXBT platform is changing the narrative to the benefit of its users;
- The absence of commission on all trades, however, network charges depending on the nature of assets do apply.
- Speed. TurboXBT executes trades in real-time, quenching the challenging of high latency on alternative platforms
- Style and Simplicity: users who have visited the TurboXBT platform will attest to its unique design. Most of the tools the trader needs are on one screen, offering an unmatched simplicity.
- No Minimum Deposit Fees: TurboXBT believes users are entitled to their funds and should be restricted on how much they either wish to trade with, or withdraw. TurboXBT imposes no minimum deposit or withdrawal fees.
- In all, the TurboXBT platform boasts of a 99.9% uptime, a performance that is not compromised in terms of security.
The TurboXBT team is also committed to the future development and growth of the platform and its ecosystem and as such, will add more features to benefit users in the near future. In the digital currency ecosystem, words are not typically enough in proving the superiority of the products from such exchanges as TurboXBT, hands on experience is what makes all the difference.
To gain the TurboXBT experience, you can open an account here today.