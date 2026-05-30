Circle Freezes $12.6 Million in Zama’s Confidential USDC Contract on Ethereum

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT has flagged a major stablecoin freeze that is sending shockwaves through the DeFi community.
Circle, the issuer of USDC, appears to have blacklisted the smart contract address belonging to privacy protocol Zama’s Confidential USDC (cUSDC) on Ethereum, locking up approximately $12.6 million in user funds, funds that may have had no direct connection to any alleged wrongdoing.
ZachXBT posts the finding to his social channels, noting the blacklist appears to have gone through approximately seven hours before he flags it. By the time the crypto community begins to respond, the funds are already frozen.
ZachXBT Catches the Freeze First
It is ZachXBT who first connects the dots. Digging through on-chain data, he identifies the blacklisted address as Zama’s official cUSDC contract and ties the action back to Circle. What makes the situation particularly striking is that neither Zama nor its users appear to have received any communication before the freeze takes effect.
For a protocol whose entire product is built on financial privacy and user autonomy, waking up to a frozen contract with no explanation is not just an operational problem, it is an existential one. Users who put money into cUSDC do so trusting the system. That trust takes a serious blow here.
The Overnight Finance Thread
Tracing the on-chain history of the frozen address, ZachXBT finds a deposit of around $12.4 million in USDC made on May 11 by a wallet that observers link to Overnight Finance, a DeFi yield protocol that has been dealing with its own storm of controversy. That same wallet participates in an Overnight Finance governance vote related to treasury allocation, a move that does not sit well with certain factions inside the protocol’s community.
Some Overnight Finance holders go as far as accusing the project team of a rug pull. Those are serious allegations, and they appear to be circulating loudly enough to draw legal attention. Whether they have any real merit is a separate question entirely, but the accusations, combined with the governance activity, seem to form the backdrop against which Circle eventually acts.
A Civil Lawsuit and a Familiar Name
Here is where things get more complicated. A civil lawsuit has been filed against Overnight Finance, and ZachXBT takes a close look at who is behind it. One of the plaintiffs is an entity called Patagon Management, a name the on-chain community recognizes almost immediately. Patagon has a track record, and it is not a flattering one. The firm is known for hostile DAO takeovers and deliberate moves to drain residual value from protocols it targets.
ZachXBT raises a pointed concern: Patagon Management may have gone to court and misrepresented the relationship between the frozen wallet and Zama’s cUSDC contract. If that is what happens, then Circle acts on the basis of a legal argument that does not accurately reflect what the Zama contract actually is or does. The Zama team, caught in the middle of someone else’s legal dispute, gets no heads-up before their contract goes dark.
What Zama Actually Builds
Zama is not a trading platform or a yield farm. The company focuses on cryptographic infrastructure, specifically fully homomorphic encryption, FHE, which allows computations to be performed on encrypted data without ever decrypting it. Their cUSDC product brings that technology to stablecoins, letting users hold and transact in USDC while keeping the details of those transactions private on-chain.
It is a technically serious project, and that makes the blacklisting sting even more. The whole premise of cUSDC is that it gives users a layer of financial privacy that regular USDC does not offer. Having Circle freeze the underlying contract, without notice, without explanation, as apparent collateral damage in a third-party lawsuit, cuts directly against everything the product is supposed to represent.
The Blacklist Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About
Circle has always had the ability to blacklist USDC addresses. It is written into the smart contract. The company frames it as a compliance tool, something it uses when law enforcement comes knocking or when regulatory obligations demand it. Most of the time, the conversation around this feature stays quiet.
But situations like this one bring it back to the surface fast. The concern is not theoretical anymore. A DeFi protocol gets its contract frozen, its users lose access to their funds, and the reason appears to trace back not to anything Zama itself does wrong, but to a legal dispute involving a third party whose funds happen to pass through a connected address. That is the kind of collateral impact critics have long warned about, and now there is a real-world example sitting on-chain for everyone to examine.
Where Things Stand Now
Zama has not released any detailed public response as of the time of writing. Circle has not explained its decision publicly either. The $12.6 million remains frozen, and the users whose money sits in that contract are waiting.
If ZachXBT’s read of the situation is correct, that Patagon misrepresents the link between the wallet and Zama’s contract in its court filings, then Zama likely has grounds to push back hard, both legally and publicly.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!