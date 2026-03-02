Nasdaq Moves Into Prediction Markets With Planned Binary Options On The Nasdaq-100

Nasdaq is preparing to take a decisive step into the rapidly evolving world of prediction-style trading, signaling a potential shift in how traditional financial institutions approach event-driven markets.
The exchange has submitted a proposed rule change to U.S. regulators seeking approval to list a new class of derivatives tied to outcomes rather than price direction.
If approved, the initiative would mark Nasdaq’s first meaningful entry into prediction markets, a space that has largely been dominated by specialized platforms and startups. The move also reflects growing institutional interest in contracts that allow traders to express views on probabilities, not just price movements.
Nasdaq plans to roll out options contracts that would allow yes-or-no bets on a major stock index, the latest exchange operator to put its own spin on fast-growing prediction markets https://t.co/JTkkLNfHJI
— Bloomberg (@business) March 2, 2026
Proposal Introduces Outcome-Related Options
At the core of Nasdaq’s filing is a plan to introduce binary options on the Nasdaq-100 and the Nasdaq-100 Mini. These contracts, described as “outcome-related options,” would enable traders to take positions on whether a specific event occurs, effectively a yes-or-no market.
The contracts would be priced between $0.01 and $1, representing the implied probability of the event. For example, a contract trading at $0.65 would suggest a 65% market-implied chance that the specified outcome will happen.
Unlike traditional options, which derive value from price movements and volatility, binary options settle based purely on whether the event occurs. This design makes them closer in structure to prediction market instruments, though Nasdaq is framing them within the existing options ecosystem.
Regulatory Path Differs From Existing Prediction Platforms
One of the most notable aspects of the proposal is its regulatory classification. Nasdaq intends for these contracts to fall under the oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rather than the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
This distinction is significant because most U.S.-facing prediction market platforms, including Kalshi, operate under the CFTC’s derivatives framework. By positioning its contracts as securities options, Nasdaq is effectively creating a parallel regulatory pathway for outcome-based trading.
The move could reshape the competitive landscape if approved, as it opens the door for traditional exchanges to compete directly with prediction platforms while leveraging existing investor protections and infrastructure.
Potential Impact On Market Structure
If the proposal moves forward, the introduction of exchange-listed binary options could broaden access to probability-based trading for a wider set of investors. Unlike niche platforms, Nasdaq’s distribution network includes major brokerages and institutional participants, which could significantly expand liquidity.
The contracts may also enhance price discovery by translating collective market expectations into easily interpretable probability signals. For traders and analysts, such instruments provide a direct window into how the market is pricing specific scenarios, complementing traditional indicators like volatility and futures curves.
However, the success of these products will likely depend on education and adoption. While binary contracts are conceptually simple, their risk-reward structure differs from conventional options, meaning market participants will need to adapt their strategies.
SEC Review Timeline And Industry Watch
The initiative is still in its early stages, with no launch date announced. The proposal must first undergo a review process by the SEC, which will assess factors such as investor protection, market integrity, and systemic risk.
Industry observers are watching closely, as the outcome could influence whether other major exchanges pursue similar products. A successful approval could signal regulatory openness to integrating prediction-style instruments into mainstream financial markets, potentially accelerating innovation across derivatives trading.
Conversely, a lengthy review or rejection could reinforce the current divide between regulated exchanges and specialized prediction platforms.
A Broader Trend Toward Probability Trading
Nasdaq’s filing arrives at a time when interest in prediction markets is growing globally. Investors are increasingly drawn to instruments that allow them to trade on real-world outcomes, from economic indicators to political events, rather than solely on asset prices.
By leveraging its existing infrastructure and regulatory relationships, Nasdaq is positioning itself to bring this style of trading into a more traditional framework. The initiative reflects a broader trend in finance: the convergence of derivatives, data analytics, and market sentiment into new forms of tradable instruments.
Whether this becomes a niche offering or a widely adopted product will depend on regulatory approval and market reception. But the message is clear, major exchanges are no longer content to watch prediction markets evolve from the sidelines.
What Comes Next For Traditional Exchanges
The coming months will be critical as regulators evaluate Nasdaq’s proposal and stakeholders weigh in. If approved, the launch could set a precedent for how outcome-based trading is integrated into regulated markets, potentially encouraging further experimentation across asset classes.
For now, the filing represents an early but meaningful step toward bridging the gap between traditional derivatives and prediction markets. As financial innovation continues to blur the lines between probability and price, Nasdaq’s move may signal the beginning of a new chapter in exchange-traded products, one where markets don’t just trade assets, but expectations themselves.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!