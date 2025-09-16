Nasdaq Healthcare Firm Prenetics Joins Bitcoin Treasury Game with 228 BTC, Daily Buys Ahead

Nasdaq-listed healthcare company Prenetics is making waves in both the medical and financial worlds.
Known for its genetics testing and diagnostics services, the firm revealed it now holds 228 BTC and has launched a plan to purchase 1 BTC every day for its corporate treasury.
This marks one of the first times a traditional healthcare business has stepped directly into Bitcoin treasury management. The move highlights how Bitcoin is no longer just for tech firms and hedge funds—it is now finding its way into the balance sheets of companies outside the financial sector.
— Crypto Briefing (@Crypto_Briefing) September 13, 2025
Bitcoin (BTC), at press time, trades around $115,000, with a market cap of $2.29 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $24 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
Prenetics’ Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy
The company didn’t just jump in lightly. Prenetics initially invested $20 million earlier this year, acquiring 187.42 BTC at an average price of $106,712 per coin. Since June, it has been accumulating additional Bitcoin steadily through its operating cash flow, ultimately building a total position of 228 BTC today.
Now, the firm is taking things further. By committing to buy 1 BTC per day, Prenetics is setting up a recurring stream of demand. At current prices, that equals roughly $114,000 daily being injected directly into the Bitcoin market.
While these purchases are tiny compared to Bitcoin’s daily trading volume, they represent something larger—a signal to Wall Street that healthcare firms are also treating Bitcoin as a reserve asset.
Confidence Inspired by Big Players
Prenetics’ decision comes after years of success stories from corporate adopters such as MicroStrategy and Tesla. MicroStrategy, in particular, is now viewed as the gold standard for corporate Bitcoin treasuries, holding more than 226,000 BTC.
Prenetics is adopting a similar long-term conviction. Its strategy demonstrates confidence in Bitcoin’s store-of-value potential and growing role as a financial hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
CEO Danny Yeung explained that the company’s move reflects its philosophy of combining health innovation with financial resilience. To emphasize transparency, Prenetics even launched a Bitcoin Treasury Analytics page, offering real-time updates of its holdings.
Why This Matters for Bitcoin Price
From a pure numbers perspective, 228 BTC is a small fraction of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, which stands at 19.7 million coins. Short-term, the purchases may not move the market significantly.
However, the symbolism carries weight. By committing to buy daily, Prenetics ensures a steady baseline of demand. More importantly, it could inspire other non-financial firms—especially those in healthcare, energy, or tech—to consider similar strategies.
That ripple effect is where the bullish momentum lies. Market sentiment improves when companies outside the usual finance and tech sectors adopt Bitcoin as treasury. It signals broadening institutional trust.
Institutional Fuel: ETF Inflows
The timing of Prenetics’ announcement comes as Bitcoin ETFs continue to absorb billions in capital. On September 12, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $642 million in net inflows.
Fidelity’s FBTC led the charge with $315 million, bringing its total inflows to $12.627 billion.
BlackRock’s IBIT followed with $265 million, reaching a staggering $59.778 billion in cumulative inflows.
These inflows show that both Wall Street institutions and everyday investors are buying heavily into Bitcoin exposure. Prenetics’ corporate strategy adds another layer, showing that companies themselves—not just funds—want Bitcoin on their books.
Macro View: Digital Gold Adoption
The combination of ETF approvals, regulatory clarity, and corporate adoption is pushing Bitcoin further into the mainstream. It’s no longer fringe—it’s digital gold with both institutional and corporate demand.
Prenetics’ move reflects this broader shift. Just as gold was once adopted by central banks and companies to safeguard wealth, Bitcoin is now being embraced for the digital era.
For late 2025, amid high market volatility, this development provides a dose of optimism. As more firms follow, Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system strengthens.
NEW: On September 12, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a combined net inflow of $642M. Fidelity’s FBTC led with $315M, bringing its total inflows to $12.627B, while BlackRock’s IBIT added $265M, reaching a cumulative $59.778B. pic.twitter.com/6QkVUmqIhv
— Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) September 13, 2025
228 BTC may seem small compared to MicroStrategy’s holdings, but it marks a new chapter: healthcare meets Bitcoin.
A 1 BTC daily buy plan guarantees steady accumulation and helps normalize the practice of treasury purchases.
By being transparent with its analytics page, Prenetics is setting a standard for how public companies can integrate Bitcoin into their strategies.
It’s not just about numbers. It’s about narrative. The more industries adopt Bitcoin, the harder it becomes for skeptics to dismiss it as a speculative asset.
Market Sentiment Rising
Crypto markets thrive on narratives. This story adds fuel to Bitcoin’s long-term bullish thesis. As institutions pour in via ETFs and corporates like Prenetics announce treasury adoption, confidence grows.
Bitcoin today is not just a retail-driven asset. It’s backed by Wall Street, embraced by listed companies, and increasingly considered a core part of portfolio allocation.
Prenetics may be small compared to financial giants, but it is the signal, not the size, that matters. Healthcare firms are supposed to focus on diagnostics and testing—not Bitcoin. Yet here we are, with Prenetics blending healthcare innovation with digital financial strategy.
That’s the kind of story that catches headlines, moves sentiment, and nudges Bitcoin adoption one step closer to the mainstream.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!