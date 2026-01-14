Myriad Markets Adopts USD1 As First Exclusive Settlement Asset In Global Prediction Markets

Myriad Markets is charting new territory in decentralized finance, becoming the first prediction market platform to adopt USD1 as the exclusive settlement asset across its ecosystem.
The platform has officially launched its new candlestick prediction product, marking a major expansion of the WLFI ecosystem and introducing a new settlement standard for global markets operating on stable, blockchain-based infrastructure.
The announcement was released publicly through the company’s social channel, with Myriad Markets confirming its integration of USD1 as a core settlement layer for all market operations. The development signals the acceleration of USD1’s evolution from a stablecoin into a full-scale, modular settlement system for decentralized financial tools.
As Myriad Markets continues to innovate in the prediction market sector, the integration lays the groundwork for a more unified WLFI-aligned market experience, one centered on speed, transparency, and predictable financial management.
Exclusive USD1 Settlement Marks A Global First
Myriad Markets’ shift to USD1-only settlement marks the first time any prediction market platform has committed to a single native settlement currency at the global scale. This move consolidates market flows under one stable, on-chain unit of account, reducing fragmentation and unifying liquidity.
The platform’s new candlestick prediction product is the first to operate under this USD1-exclusive model. Users can track price movements, forecast directional outcomes, and settle results through a mechanism that relies solely on USD1.
The launch represents more than a product update, it sets a precedent for how prediction markets may function going forward. Instead of relying on a mix of settlement assets, varying risk models, and fragmented collateral options, Myriad Markets is positioning USD1 as the standardized layer for all predictions, payouts, and liquidity operations.
The company emphasized that this evolution is designed for efficiency and clarity. A single settlement asset reduces user risk, simplifies accounting, and supports a more transparent on-chain audit trail.
WLFI Ecosystem Strengthens Its DeFi Settlement Layer
The adoption of USD1 is also a strategic expansion of the WLFI ecosystem. As more third-party platforms integrate USD1, the asset’s utility and credibility grow across decentralized finance.
Myriad Markets’ selection of USD1 as its exclusive settlement method strengthens WLFI’s positioning as more than just a token issuer, it becomes a foundation for global decentralized applications.
By integrating USD1 exclusively, Myriad Markets provides:
- Unified settlement infrastructure
- Improved liquidity pathways
- Reduced volatility exposure
- Transparent on-chain reporting
This positions the WLFI ecosystem as a settlement backbone for prediction platforms, lending protocols, real-world asset markets, and future DeFi financial tools.
The announcement also reflects broader alignment within the WLFI ecosystem, where USD1 adoption is accelerating and increasingly being recognized as a dependable, transparent settlement layer for next-generation financial applications.
Global Expansion Continues Following Pakistan SBP Partnership
Myriad Markets’ adoption of USD1 follows another major milestone: the WLFI ecosystem’s recent collaboration with Pakistan’s State Bank through a regulatory sandbox program. That partnership demonstrated USD1’s viability as compliant fintech infrastructure in emerging markets with growing digital finance needs.
The move by Myriad Markets further validates USD1’s capability to support scalable financial systems across diverse global jurisdictions.
The timeline of events reinforces USD1’s positioning:
- Pakistan’s SBP integration showcased regulatory-aligned fintech potential
- Myriad Markets brings real-world settlement use cases into prediction markets
- The WLFI ecosystem continues to expand its global presence
Seen together, these developments reflect a coordinated push to establish USD1 as a global financial utility, not just a digital payment token.
The Myriad Markets integration is the clearest signal yet that USD1 is moving beyond traditional stablecoin functionality and toward becoming a foundation layer for high-performance decentralized platforms.
USD1 Evolves Beyond Stablecoin Into DeFi Infrastructure
While USD1 initially entered the market as a stablecoin designed to provide low-volatility options within digital ecosystems, its trajectory is now shifting toward infrastructure-level usage.
Myriad Markets’ decision to rely on USD1 exclusively demonstrates several key trends:
1. Stability And Predictability Matter
Prediction markets require stable settlement currency to ensure fairness and minimize payout volatility. USD1’s peg mechanisms and transparent structure provide that stability.
2. A Single Settlement Layer Simplifies User Experience
With USD1 as the exclusive settlement currency, user flows are simplified, no conversions, no cross-asset liquidity risks, no collateral complications.
3. Settlement Efficiency Is Increasingly Important
Prediction markets are sensitive to delays and liquidity inefficiencies. USD1’s integrations across the WLFI ecosystem provide faster, more reliable settlement options.
4. Infrastructure, Not Just Token Utility
USD1’s growing adoption across platforms shows that it is evolving into a true DeFi settlement system, one that supports real-world financial applications, not just token transfers.
The adoption marks a key milestone for the WLFI ecosystem, demonstrating how USD1 can power diverse financial technologies while maintaining settlement clarity and technical consistency.
Myriad Markets Reinforces Global Access, With U.S. Exclusion
Myriad Markets also clarified that its platform is available exclusively to customers outside the United States, due to regulatory limitations and compliance requirements.
This clarification ensures operational clarity while highlighting the global nature of the platform’s user base. The exclusion aligns with many other DeFi and prediction-market platforms that limit U.S. access until clearer regulatory guidance emerges.
Despite the geographical restriction, adoption continues at a rapid pace across Asia, Europe, Africa, and other regions where decentralized prediction markets are gaining popularity.
By adopting USD1 exclusively, Myriad Markets is positioned to attract users seeking transparency, consistent settlement mechanisms, and a stable financial foundation for predictive analysis and risk modeling.
A Defining Step For Prediction Markets And WLFI’s Future
The adoption of USD1 as the exclusive settlement asset marks a major step forward for both Myriad Markets and the broader WLFI ecosystem. It proves that USD1 is no longer just a stablecoin operating within a closed environment, it is now an integral part of global decentralized financial infrastructure.
With the launch of the candlestick prediction product and the integration of USD1, Myriad Markets becomes a pioneer in demonstrating how next-generation DeFi platforms can operate with clarity, efficiency, and precision.
As more prediction markets, financial tools, and decentralized applications explore USD1 settlement, the WLFI ecosystem appears poised for accelerating global expansion, deeper integrations, and widespread adoption across diverse markets.
