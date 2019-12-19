Most IEO Projects Don’t Provide Positive Returns, Research Claims

It would appear that the ICO industry has ground to a complete halt. Instead, the IEO business model now takes center stage, albeit the returns aren’t always guaranteed.
Most people who invest in an IEO do so for the potentially high returns.
Not Every IEO Guarantees Returns
After all, it is an easy and quick way to make some money with little effort involved.
Research by Blockchain Capital shows that not all IEOs are created equal.
More specifically, the chance of getting a return YTD severely depends on which platform is used to conduct the sale.
Binance seemingly provides the best chance at making a profit after investing in an IEO.
Gate.io, OKEx, and KuCoin are three other options worth exploring in this department.
Sales hosted on Bitforex, ProBit, Bittrex, Bibox, and Huobi Global – among others – will not necessarily offer any positive returns at all.
This research paints a very interesting picture regarding the IEO landscape in 2019 and beyond.
It appears that most investors will stick to one or two exchanges, creating a new centralization problem in the process.
How these findings will affect the mindset of Initial Exchange Offering investors, is very difficult to predict.
If Binance remains the go-to platform for this business model, IEOs might not be that long-lived after all.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com