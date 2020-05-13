Monero Reaches a Daily Transaction All-time High

Whether one likes or dislikes privacy currencies, they seem to find their niche in many different ways. For Monero, a new all-time high in daily transactions was recorded last week, further confirming the potential of this project.
There are many reasons as to why privacy-oriented crypto assets really matter.
Ongoing Transaction Growth for Monero
They address a lot of flaws and shortcomings found in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.
Moreover, currencies such as Monero provide around-the-clock privacy and anonymity, compared to other assets.
Despite the private nature, it is still possible to look at the daily transaction volume overall.
Recent statistics confirm that the Monero network is firing on all cylinders.
So much so that a new all-time high for daily transactions was recorded a few days ago.
This is to be expected, given the overall growth the network has gone through in recent weeks and months.
It is also a validation of why privacy matters so much to cryptocurrency enthusiasts these days.
Different crypto assets can peacefully coexist at any given time, even though some people feel as if that may not be the case.
Monero is doing just fine in its own regard, indicating that a bright future may loom ahead.