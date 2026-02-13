Mixin Hacker Resurfaces After Two Years Of Silence

After nearly two years of inactivity, a wallet tied to the notorious Mixin Network exploit suddenly springs back to life, triggering fresh concerns across the crypto ecosystem.
Blockchain monitoring platform Lookonchain reports that the previously dormant address initiates a transfer of 2,005 Ethereum worth roughly $3.85 million, sending the funds to the privacy protocol Tornado Cash. The movement marks the first significant on-chain activity connected to the hacker since the massive 2023 breach that shook investor confidence and exposed vulnerabilities in centralized infrastructure supporting decentralized networks.
On-chain observers immediately notice the timing and precision of the transactions. The renewed activity suggests a calculated attempt to quietly reintroduce stolen funds into circulation. Analysts emphasize that such movements often signal the early stages of laundering operations, where hackers test the waters before executing larger asset dispersals. The sudden awakening of a long-inactive address also highlights the persistent risks associated with unresolved crypto exploits.
On-Chain Transfers Reveal Sophisticated Laundering Strategy
According to on-chain data tracked by Lookonchain, the transaction activity begins at approximately 09:22 PM UTC yesterday. The exploiter address sends exactly 2,005 ETH — valued close to $3.996 million — to a newly created wallet identified as 0x9…87f. The wallet has no prior transaction history, indicating it was likely created solely for laundering purposes. Within minutes, the receiving wallet begins splitting the funds into smaller batches, each containing 100 ETH.
The wallet proceeds to execute twenty separate transfers to Tornado Cash, totaling 2,000 ETH. Only 5 ETH remain in the intermediary address, reinforcing the idea that the wallet served as a temporary conduit. Observers point out that breaking funds into smaller transactions helps obscure tracking efforts and reduces the risk of immediate detection. This systematic batching approach reflects a level of operational planning often associated with experienced cybercriminal groups.
Tornado Cash Movements Trigger Fresh Wallet Activity
Shortly after the transfers into Tornado Cash, three new wallets emerge and begin receiving funds in multiple installments of roughly 99 ETH each. Combined, the wallets accumulate 2,087 ETH valued at approximately $4.03 million. Analysts quickly link these addresses to the original hacker based on transaction patterns, timing correlations, and on-chain behavioral similarities.
Once the funds arrive, the new wallets rapidly liquidate the ETH holdings for about $4 million in DAI stablecoins. The average selling price hovers near $1,933 per ETH, suggesting the hacker prioritizes liquidity and speed over market timing. The swift conversion into stablecoins signals a possible attempt to reduce exposure to volatility while moving toward more anonymous or off-chain cash-out channels. Community reactions intensify as traders watch large blocks of ETH flow through mixing services and decentralized exchanges.
For readers seeking to view the original transaction trail and community reaction, see the primary update shared here.
Note that #MixinHacker, who previously stole $200M, appears to be selling 59,854 $ETH($117M) after 2 years of inactivity!
15 hours ago, he sent 2,005 $ETH($3.85M) to #TornadoCash.
Soon after, 3 new wallets received 2,087 $ETH ($4.03M) from #TornadoCash and sold it at $1,933.… pic.twitter.com/8ujC2Berfz
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 13, 2026
Remaining Holdings Show Massive Untouched Crypto Reserves
Despite the recent movements, the hacker still controls a substantial reserve of stolen assets. At press time, the primary wallet retains approximately 57,849 ETH valued at around $113.4 million. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin holdings connected to the exploit — totaling 891 BTC worth nearly $59.7 million — remain completely dormant. No new BTC transactions appear on-chain since the funds first entered the wallet during the September 2023 breach.
The continued existence of such large untouched reserves raises concerns among investors and exchanges alike. Market analysts warn that any sudden liquidation of these holdings could influence price stability, especially during periods of thin liquidity. The sheer scale of the remaining assets suggests that the hacker retains significant leverage and may continue executing gradual laundering strategies over an extended timeframe.
Revisiting The 2023 Mixin Network Hack
The renewed activity draws attention back to the original Mixin Network exploit, one of the largest crypto thefts of 2023. Attackers infiltrate the database of Mixin’s cloud service provider on September 23, 2023, gaining access to the network’s mainnet hot wallets. The breach compromises Ethereum, Bitcoin, and multiple digital assets, with initial losses estimated at around $200 million. The Hong Kong-based peer-to-peer digital asset platform confirms the incident two days later and immediately suspends deposit and withdrawal services to prevent further losses.
While peer-to-peer transfers remain active during the shutdown, users face uncertainty and delays as the platform works to contain the damage. The exploit exposes weaknesses in third-party infrastructure, prompting industry-wide discussions about centralized dependencies in decentralized systems. Security experts emphasize that cloud service vulnerabilities can undermine even well-designed blockchain protocols if hot wallets rely on compromised servers.
Market Implications And The Road Ahead
The reappearance of the Mixin hacker sends ripples through the crypto market, reminding investors that stolen funds can resurface years after initial exploits. Each laundering attempt tests the effectiveness of blockchain surveillance tools and law enforcement monitoring. Analysts believe that gradual fund dispersal through mixing services will likely continue, especially if the hacker aims to avoid triggering sudden price swings or attracting regulatory scrutiny.
At the same time, the renewed activity underscores improvements in blockchain analytics. Platforms like Lookonchain demonstrate how transparent ledgers allow researchers to quickly identify suspicious movements and inform the broader community. Exchanges and liquidity providers now monitor large wallet activity more closely, ready to flag unusual inflows that may originate from known exploit addresses.
Ultimately, the resurfacing of the Mixin hacker highlights the long tail of major crypto breaches. Even years after the initial attack, stolen assets remain a persistent threat to market stability and user confidence. As investigators track the latest laundering attempts, the industry faces a renewed challenge: balancing privacy-focused technologies with the need to prevent illicit financial activity. For now, the hacker still holds tens of thousands of ETH and hundreds of BTC, leaving traders and analysts watching closely for the next move in an unfolding saga that continues to test the resilience of the digital asset ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!