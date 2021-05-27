NFT Collaboration Between Mintbase and Orrin – A Cyborg From the Future

Let me introduce Orrin, a music-making cyborg sent by a higher civilization to warn humans about the incoming apocalypse. Orrin’s mother and sister, concerned about Orrin’s realization, appeared with Orrin to seek help from Dr. Phil. Which led to Orrin’s discovery by millions through a series of viral clips pulled from an episode of the Dr. Phil Show.
So who is Orrin? Well, according to the episode, Orrin graduated from NYU’s Stern Business School with a 3.9 GPA, but everything changed following this. For the last couple of years, according to their mother, Orrin has claimed to be a music-making cyborg. Orrin is a collective, and therefore speaks using “we”, not “I”, a particular element of the Orrin persona that “borg” fans have gravitated towards. There are many notable quotes from the episode, such as “we are not hungry, thank you” and “we are not a fan of bananas, so we remove those,” which have drawn people further into Orrin’s persona. Orrin seems to embrace these jokes without breaking character.
Orrin and Mintbase
We are very excited to announce the NFT collaboration between Mintbase and a cyborg from the future called Orrin.
Orrin is choosing Mintbase and NEAR to deliver this message using a series of NFTs combined with the release of the cyborg’s new album, MUTANT
Thanks to its proof of stake consensus algorithm and collaboration to offset CO2 emissions, Mintbase is able to track and split royalties forever on a climate neutral chain.
The NFTs include:
- Tier 1 – MUTANT album for $100 USD with bonus keychain and single
- 500 copies available
- Tier 2 – MUTANT merch bundle including a hat, shirt and screensaver for $50 USD
- 200 copies available
- Tier 3 – MUTANT keychains in blue, green, red, yellow and blue for $20 USD
- 100 copies available per colorway
- Each keychain comes with 2 songs from the album
- Collect all the keychains to get the “entire” album plus a special keychain
3D Launch Party
There will also be a 3D launch party hosted in Cryptovoxels as well.
Be sure to join us Friday, May 28 for this magical event!
Support Orrin and purchase his new NFT album –
Listen to MUTANT on streaming when available –
About Orrin
Orrin is a recent NYU graduate who was discovered by millions through a series of viral clips on the Dr. Phil show.
Orrin has spoken on talk shows with Dragonchain, interviewed Neil deGrasse Tyson and incubated a blockchain venture called “QSTN” under the Verizon BLK Tech accelerator program.