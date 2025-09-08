MicroStrategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury, Metaplanet Doubles Down, and Saylor Sees $150K BTC by Christmas

Bitcoin adoption at the corporate level is accelerating. The latest moves from MicroStrategy and Metaplanet highlight how listed firms are racing to accumulate BTC as a long-term treasury reserve.
Meanwhile, bold price predictions from Michael Saylor and Tom Lee suggest the fourth quarter of 2025 could bring historic highs.
MicroStrategy Adds 1,955 BTC to Treasury
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The firm has purchased another 1,955 BTC for approximately $217.4 million, paying an average of $111,196 per coin.
This brings its total holdings to:
- 638,460 BTC
- Cost basis: ~$47.17 billion
- Average purchase price: ~$73,880
At Bitcoin’s current price of $112,210 (CoinMarketCap), the company’s stash is now worth over $71.6 billion, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world.
Michael Saylor, the company’s executive chairman, has long championed Bitcoin as a superior treasury reserve asset, and his strategy continues to set the tone for institutional adoption.
Metaplanet’s Relentless Stacking
While MicroStrategy grabs headlines, Japan’s Metaplanet is quietly building what could become a sovereign-scale treasury. The firm just acquired 136 BTC, bringing its total stash to 20,136 BTC—valued at over $2.25 billion at today’s price.
It has been 1 year and 5 months since Metaplanet formally adopted Bitcoin. Since then, its strategy has been relentless:
- FY25 target: 30,000 BTC
- FY26 target: 100,000 BTC
- FY27 target: 210,000 BTC
If Metaplanet stays on track, it could rival the reserves of smaller nation-states. Unlike MicroStrategy, which pioneered Bitcoin adoption in the U.S., Metaplanet’s model is showing Asian markets that companies can front-run governments in the race for digital gold.
Analysts believe the firm’s parabolic accumulation since early 2025 signals a long-term vision that positions BTC as the foundation of its corporate strategy.
Michael Saylor Predicts #Bitcoin Price to surpass $150,000 by Christmas 2025.
Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor revealed that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to surpass $150,000 by Christmas.
With just three months left before Christmas, industry stakeholders have… pic.twitter.com/feOWG0zrJq
— TheCryptoBasic (@thecryptobasic) September 8, 2025
Michael Saylor’s $150,000 Bitcoin Christmas Forecast
On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Michael Saylor doubled down on his bullish outlook. He revealed that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to surpass $150,000 by Christmas 2025. From today’s price of $112,210 (CoinMarketCap), that would require a 33.67% rise in just three months.
Saylor pointed to growing institutional adoption as the main driver. He stressed that as more corporations add BTC to balance sheets, demand will rise against Bitcoin’s fixed supply. The result? Higher prices.
He framed this prediction not just as speculation, but as the logical outcome of a global shift toward Bitcoin as a treasury reserve.
Tom Lee Pushes for $200,000 BTC by Christmas
Saylor’s bullishness echoes—and challenges—an earlier forecast from Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global. In a recent interview, Lee predicted that Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by December 25, 2025.
His reasoning rests on three factors:
1. Federal Reserve policy – Lee noted that the upcoming September 17 FOMC meeting could see interest rate cuts, historically bullish for risk assets like BTC.
2. Seasonality – Bitcoin has consistently outperformed in the fourth quarter, and 2025 looks poised to follow this pattern.
3. Small-cap crypto performance – Lee argued that a surge in smaller tokens could create spillover bullish momentum for Ethereum ($ETH), reinforcing the overall market rally.
Lee’s projection, if realized, would mean a 78% increase from current levels.
Bitcoin’s Q4 Outlook: Momentum Builds
Historically, Q4 has been Bitcoin’s strongest quarter. With MicroStrategy expanding its already massive treasury, Metaplanet scaling toward sovereign-level reserves, and bold predictions from Saylor and Lee, the market narrative is heating up.
- MicroStrategy: Now holding 638,460 BTC, worth ~$71.6B.
- Metaplanet: Targeting 210,000 BTC by FY27, positioning as Asia’s MicroStrategy.
- Saylor: Predicts $150K BTC by Christmas.
- Lee: Forecasts $200K BTC by year-end.
If these outlooks materialize, the coming months could mark a watershed moment not only for Bitcoin, but for corporate treasuries worldwide.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
