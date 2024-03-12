Metis Makes Binance Debut with Promising Trading Pairs, Trader Makes 10,497 USDC Profits 

Today marked a significant milestone for Metis, a permissionless Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) solution leveraging optimistic rollup technology.
The platform was officially listed on Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, with trading pairs including METIS/BTC, METIS/USDT, METIS/FDUSD, and METIS/TRY.
This listing, which occurred at 12:00 (UTC), opened up new avenues for traders and investors to engage with the Metis ecosystem.
The announcement of Metis’ listing on Binance sparked immediate activity in the market, attracting the attention of astute traders looking to capitalize on the news.
One such trader wasted no time, swiftly deploying 196,175 USDC to acquire METIS within a mere 30 seconds of Binance’s listing announcement. Seizing the opportunity, the trader promptly sold the acquired METIS for 206,672 USDC, yielding a handsome profit of 10,497 USDC in just 8 minutes.
This trader’s success with METIS listing isn’t an isolated incident. In a similar fashion, the trader utilized the same strategy during the listing of AXL on March 1. Within a minute of Binance announcing the listing of AXL, the trader invested 30,000 USDC to purchase the token, subsequently selling it for 34,373 USDC in just 6 minutes, securing a profit of 4,373 USDC.
Making 10,497 $USDC in just 8 minutes!
SmartMoney can always make money with the news of new token listing on #Binance!
A smart trader spent 196,175 $USDC to buy $METIS within 30 seconds of #Binance announcing the listing of $METIS, then immediately sold it for 206,672 $USDC,… pic.twitter.com/O5bWuySRRQ
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 11, 2024
METIS Price Action To Watch
The listing of Metis on Binance was met with enthusiasm from the market, resulting in a notable surge in the price of METIS by 30% on the same day.
This bullish momentum reflects the confidence of investors and traders in Metis’ potential as a promising Layer 2 solution for Ethereum, further bolstering its position within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
As Metis continues to gain traction and visibility within the crypto community, its listing on Binance signifies a significant milestone in its journey towards broader adoption and recognition.
With robust trading pairs now available on one of the world’s largest exchanges, Metis is poised to further expand its reach and impact in the decentralized finance landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: buhta/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch