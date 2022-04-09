Metaverse Crypto Project XANA Whitelisting Now Open!

Are you tired of missing the hype on Metaverse crypto coins and projects and only hearing about them after a massive bull run? Now is your chance to join the private sale whitelist of one of the most hyped-up Metaverse crypto coins on the market, XANA. If you haven’t heard about XANA, it’s probably because the team has been focused on developing its platform, the NFT marketplace, and securing significant collaborations with some of the largest institutions in various segments. Let’s look at XANA and its token XETA and see what this project holds in store.
What Is XANA?
Starting its development in Q4 2019, XANA is a Metaverse crypto project featuring an Ethereum sidechain custom-built for the Metaverse. XANA is compatible with all popular wallets, and its native token XETA is bridged with all major blockchains, ready to be adopted by institutions, brands, and crypto enthusiasts.
XANA’s team spans 100 members from over fifteen countries. It is currently one of the most competitive Universal device Metaverse infrastructures with a sidechain solution to enable low-cost, high-speed transactions for its users.
There are dozens of technologies behind XANA, including but not limited to Ethereum, BNB chain, Solana, Terra Luna, Polygon, Solidigy, and more.
XANA’s Metaverse is built with the Unity game engine and features two native games, ready for launch. This makes XANA one of the leaders in the Metaverse GameFi space, with play-to-earn economies, integrable with avatars, and a virtual real estate market that users can participate in.
The first game features a trading card battle game as the first native GameFi in the XANA Metvaerse called NFT DUEL. The second game features a collaboration with the top Netflix Anime Ultraman. Check out this trailer of the Ultraman Metaverse game for XANA:
With its robust ecosystem, XANA looks to enter the Metaverse space as competitors to the most popular projects such as Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity.
Some unique advantages for XANA include top anime collaborations, apps available across all devices, an original sidechain solution, play-to-earn, create-to-earn models, and much more.
XANA also features a cross-chain NFT marketplace called XANALIA. Users can browse dozens of awesome NFT collections available on the Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB chains. XANALIA also features a finance dashboard enabling users to stake the ALIA token for rewards.
At writing, the combined TVL for the ALIA stake and liquidity pool is at over $400k and growing, and we recommend checking it out.
XETA Token
The primary utility token for the project is XETA, the lifeline circulating in XANA’s Metaverse. The token features a 1 billion total supply and is available on the Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Terra blockchains.
XETA is a robust token whose utilities will include purchasing land, avatars, items, access to exclusive events, transaction fees, micro-transactions, etc.
XANA announced on Twitter today that the massive whitelisting for XETA is now open. Users can apply for a chance to participate in the whitelist and get their hands on XANA before its official launch on the market.
1/ XANA massive #whitelisting is Now Open!
1️⃣ $XETA Private sale allocation🚀
2️⃣ #Metaverse Alpha pass #NFTdrop🚀#XANA is the world-leading metaverse infrastructure adopted by major institutions and global brands.
👉Submit: https://t.co/BLfM8ENL5Q pic.twitter.com/6CAHlnoPKq
— XANA | Metaverse (@XANAMetaverse) April 9, 2022
XANA’s recent announcement about the whitelist has been trending on Twitter for the #Metaverse tag, receiving over 2.2k likes and over 5.9k retweets.
It’s clear that XANA features one of the most robust communities supporting the project, and we recommend keeping a close eye on it in April 2022.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!