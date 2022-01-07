Metaverse Crypto Coin Metacraft Price Up Over 3600% In The Past 24 Hours

While most Metaverse crypto coins are seeing bearish momentum this weekend as Bitcoin and Ethereum are looking for support, Metacraft price increased over 3600% in the past 24 hours alone. Lets’ take a closer look at Metacraft and its token MCT and see why the price is rising so much today.
What Is Metacraft?
Launched in January 2022, Metacraft is a blockchain version of Dungeons and Dragons, combining aspects of Gaming, NFT, DeFi, Marketplace, and community governance. MCT is the native BEP-20 token on the platform powering the Metacraft ecosystem.
The game revolves around daily mining, dungeon challenges, team fights, and role fusions. Players can select a profession and upgrade their character with various attributes.
The game is currently in development with the online trading market and online leaderboards planned for launch in Q1 2022 and the final online PVP mode scheduled to launch in Q3 2022.
Why Is Metacraft Price Rising?
The most recent news from the Metacraft team is their updated Roadmap that they published on their Twitter:
🔥 Check out our latest #MetaCraft ROADMAP! 🔥
Exciting stuff to come over the next three quarters.
Q1: Online copy function, trading market, attribute fusion function, leaderboard
Q2: Online team dungeon, equipment system
Q3: Battle screen, PVP function#MetaverseGaming pic.twitter.com/b3uCb3fwIP
— MetaCraftGame🎮 (@MetaCraftEN) January 7, 2022
In addition, MCT was recently listed on the XT exchange, which brought further bullish momentum to the project.
Most of the trading volume comes from CoinTiger, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange boasting over $13.4 billion in volume over the past 24 hours.
At writing, MCT is trading at $2.20, up over 3,000% in the past 24-hours. What’s more impressive is the high trading volume of over $1 million, most of which is coming from CoinTiger and XT.com. In addition, MCT is available to purchase on PancakeSwap. The contract address is:
0xdF677713a2C661ECD0b2BD4d7485170Aa8c1ECeB
With a self-reported circulating supply of 51.4 million tokens and a current price of $2.20, MCT’s market cap is roughly $100 million.
There’s no doubt that right now, hype and FOMO are primarily driving the price of MCT since there’s no current working product that users can test out. However, the amount of trading volume and exchanges already listed Metacraft makes for a great project to watch in 2022.
If the team delivers on its promise, there’s no doubt that MCT can easily reach much higher valuations.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest cryptocurrency news!