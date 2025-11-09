Metaplanet Collapses 78% From Its Peak as Bitcoin Strategy Unravels

Metaplanet, Japan’s self-proclaimed Bitcoin pioneer, is in deep trouble. The company’s stock has collapsed 78% from its all-time high, and its Bitcoin-heavy treasury is officially underwater.
According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin now trades around $101,200, putting Metaplanet’s $108,000 average BTC cost basis about 5% in the red. That means the company’s massive 30,823 BTC position, once worth a fortune, is now bleeding.
Metaplanet is now down 78% from its peak.
Their $BTC cost basis is around the $108,000 level, which means they're already underwater.
And here's something that is even worse.
They have secured a $100M Bitcoin-backed loan to do more BTC purchases.
We have seen this over and… pic.twitter.com/yZh3fZ6Ylb
— Ted (@TedPillows) November 6, 2025
But that’s not even the worst part.
The $100 Million Bet
In what looks like a page from a risky playbook, Metaplanet just secured a $100 million Bitcoin-backed loan.
The goal: buy more Bitcoin.
Yes, they’re doubling down while already underwater.
Borrowing against Bitcoin has never ended well. It’s the same trap that crushed several miners and funds during past downturns. Once Bitcoin dips, collateral ratios fall, and lenders start calling in margin.
If Bitcoin treasury companies are this fragile with prices above $100K, what happens if BTC slides back to $90K or $80K?
The math gets ugly fast.
Metaplanet’s Massive Exposure
Metaplanet isn’t a small player. The company holds 30,823 BTC, bought at an average of $108,000 per coin, a staggering $3.3 billion position.
At current prices, that stash is worth closer to $3.1 billion, a paper loss of over $150 million.
The firm was once celebrated as “Japan’s MicroStrategy.” Today, it’s the latest reminder that leverage and conviction can be a dangerous mix.
Instead of cutting losses like a cautious trader, Metaplanet is trying to average down by buying more Bitcoin with borrowed cash. Analysts say the move is either reckless or genius, depending on where Bitcoin goes next.
Betting on a Short Squeeze
Some market watchers think Metaplanet’s new loan might be part of a bigger play. By buying large amounts of BTC, the firm could be trying to engineer a short squeeze, pushing prices up and forcing traders who bet against Bitcoin to cover.
It’s a bold idea. But timing matters.
And right now, Bitcoin’s volatility is rising, not falling.
In traditional finance, companies avoid adding leverage during uncertainty. In crypto, apparently, that’s the moment to take out a nine-figure loan.
The BlackRock Move That Shook the Market
While Metaplanet is busy doubling down, BlackRock seems to be taking chips off the table.
On-chain trackers spotted the world’s largest asset manager moving $673 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase wallets, a signal that immediately sparked market chatter.
Here’s the breakdown of what was transferred:
- 4,652.87 BTC (≈ $478.5 million)
- 57,455 ETH (≈ $194.9 million)
That’s a combined $673 million, and traders noticed.
Is BlackRock Selling?
Some believe the move is just operational, ETF rebalancing or fund allocation.
Others think it’s a prelude to a massive selloff.
Within hours, rumors started flying.
“BlackRock just started dumping Bitcoin on Coinbase ahead of Trump’s huge announcement,” on-chain analyst @danny_crypton wrote. “Over the last 48 hours, they’ve sold roughly $3 billion in BTC and ETH.”
🚨 BREAKING
BLACKROCK JUST STARTED DUMPING BITCOIN ON COINBASE AHEAD OF TRUMP’S “HUGE” ANNOUNCEMENT IN 2 HOURS
OVER THE LAST 48 HOURS, THEY’VE SOLD ~$𝟯 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 IN $BTC AND $ETH
WHAT’S GOING ON?? pic.twitter.com/NHcsIha60A
— DANNY (@Danny_Crypton) November 6, 2025
If true, that’s no small number. A $3 billion sell wave from an institutional player can send ripples through the entire market, especially when sentiment is already fragile.
Institutional Pressure Meets Corporate Overconfidence
On one side, Metaplanet is leveraging up, betting its balance sheet on Bitcoin’s long-term rebound.
On the other, BlackRock is unloading, or at least moving assets into liquid positions.
The contrast couldn’t be sharper.
For Metaplanet, it’s conviction, a belief that Bitcoin is still cheap even after crossing $100K.
For BlackRock, it looks more like risk management.
If BlackRock’s transfers were indeed pre-sell positioning, the timing couldn’t be worse for leveraged players like Metaplanet. Any short-term correction could trigger cascading liquidations, putting more pressure on an already nervous market.
The Debt Spiral Risk
Debt-backed Bitcoin accumulation sounds smart when prices rise. But when they fall, it creates what analysts call a “debt spiral.”
Here’s how it works:
1. Bitcoin price drops.
2. Collateral value falls.
3. Loan-to-value ratios spike.
4. Lenders demand repayment or more collateral.
5. Companies sell Bitcoin to meet margin calls.
6. Selling pushes prices lower, restarting the cycle.
That’s the trap Metaplanet now faces.
If Bitcoin dips another 10–15%, the firm could be forced to sell part of its holdings, exactly the opposite of what it wants.
Bitcoin’s Resilience Will Be Tested
Despite all the drama, Bitcoin has held above $100K, showing surprising resilience. Trading volume on CoinMarketCap’s top exchanges remains high, suggesting steady institutional activity.
But sentiment is fragile. Treasury-style holdings by corporations are no longer viewed as “risk-free” diversification plays, they’re becoming volatility amplifiers.
For retail traders, it’s a warning: don’t copy the treasuries.
Metaplanet’s Gamble Could Define This Cycle
Whether Metaplanet’s strategy works or not will likely become a defining case study in corporate crypto management.
If Bitcoin rallies back toward $120K, the company will look visionary, buying at the dip with perfect timing.
If Bitcoin drops to $90K, it might become a headline for the next great leverage failure.
Right now, the market is watching. And guessing which headline comes first.
Metaplanet’s 78% stock crash is more than a market correction, it’s a lesson in hubris. The same leverage that built its image could now destroy it.
Meanwhile, BlackRock’s $673 million move shows the institutional side of crypto remains strategic, not emotional.
As the two worlds collide, retail excitement and corporate risk-taking, Bitcoin’s next big move will decide who got it right.
For now, one thing’s clear:
In crypto, you either learn from the cycle, or you become the example.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!