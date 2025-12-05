MetaMask Launches Native Prediction Markets Powered by Polymarket

MetaMask has rolled out one of its most significant feature integrations to date: MetaMask Prediction Markets, built directly into the MetaMask Mobile app and powered by Polymarket, one of the leading platforms in the sector.
The new feature makes onchain prediction trading faster, easier, and accessible to millions of existing MetaMask users. It brings curated markets, one-click funding, seamless onboarding, and MetaMask Rewards into a single mobile-native environment.
MetaMask Prediction Markets are LIVE. 🔮
The fastest, easiest way to make onchain predictions – powered by @polymarket, now built natively into MetaMask Mobile.
Trade the world’s biggest questions, on the go, all inside the wallet you trust. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/MklOXMUe1H
— MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) December 4, 2025
With prediction markets hitting record-high volume in November, the timing of this release could not be more strategic. MetaMask is aiming to make onchain predictions a mainstream activity, all from inside the most trusted wallet in Web3.
A Native Experience: Prediction Markets Inside MetaMask Mobile
The integration is not an add-on or a link-out. MetaMask Prediction Markets are built natively into MetaMask Mobile, beginning with version v7.60. Users can open the app and enter markets directly from the interface they already use for swaps, staking, and wallet management.
MetaMask’s announcement emphasizes simplicity above all else:
- 1-click funding using any EVM token
- Under 5 seconds mobile onboarding
- Curated, high-quality markets
- Automatic MetaMask Rewards
By bringing Polymarket’s market infrastructure into the wallet, MetaMask is removing the friction that has historically limited prediction market participation. No bridging. No new app setup. No complicated onboarding. Just pick a market, fund it, and trade.
MetaMask calls it “the fastest, easiest way to make onchain predictions.” The design backs that promise.
Polymarket is officially LIVE in the @MetaMask mobile app.
Introducing MetaMask Prediction Markets — powered by Polymarket.
The future of prediction markets, now in your wallet. pic.twitter.com/9Kcm19w1NW
— Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 4, 2025
Powered by Polymarket: Trading the World’s Biggest Questions
Polymarket, which already ranks among the top prediction platforms globally, now powers the market engine inside MetaMask. Users gain access to Polymarket’s liquidity, market creation, and pricing mechanisms, but experience it entirely through the MetaMask interface.
This gives traders exposure to the “world’s biggest questions,” including:
- global politics
- sports
- cultural events
- crypto trends
- real-world market outcomes
All of it, on the go, inside a mobile wallet used by tens of millions of people.
MetaMask’s choice to integrate Polymarket signals recognition of the platform’s leadership and reliability in the prediction ecosystem. For Polymarket, it represents massive distribution, possibly the largest onboarding funnel prediction markets have ever seen.
A Breakout Month for Prediction Markets: $14.3B in Volume
The launch also comes as prediction markets continue to surge in user activity and transaction volume. November set a new all-time high with $14.3 billion in market volume, a 54% increase compared to October.
At a time when many crypto sectors are struggling to retain engagement, prediction markets stand out as a clear exception. According to recent data:
- Kalshi led the month with $5.8B
- Polymarket followed with $4.3B
- Opinion Labs reported $4.2B
The sector’s momentum has been building throughout 2024 and 2025, but November’s spike represents the strongest month yet.
MetaMask’s integration taps directly into this trend. It positions the wallet at the center of a fast-growing sector while lowering the barrier for millions of new users to enter prediction markets for the first time.
The Mobile Advantage: Fast, Familiar, and Low-Friction
A defining element of the rollout is MetaMask’s emphasis on mobile. The wallet has leaned heavily into mobile usage over the past year, integrating swaps, buying options, and rewards to align with how many users now interact with crypto daily.
Prediction markets fit this pattern perfectly. Most trading decisions in this sector are time-sensitive, news-driven, and reactive. Doing it all from the phone makes the experience natural and frictionless.
The features come together to deliver a fast mobile-first workflow:
1-click funding from any EVM token
No need to swap manually. MetaMask routes funding instantly.
<5-second onboarding
Prediction market access loads immediately with no additional steps.
Curated, high-quality markets
MetaMask pulls from Polymarket’s strongest, most active markets.
MetaMask Rewards baked in
Users earn loyalty rewards as they trade, similar to MetaMask’s swap rewards program.
The UX focus is clear: remove every barrier and streamline every step.
MetaMask Strengthens Its Position as Web3’s Primary Consumer Hub
MetaMask has spent the last two years expanding beyond simple wallet functionality. The addition of:
- MetaMask Staking
- MetaMask Buy
- MetaMask Snaps
- MetaMask Bridge
- MetaMask Learn
- MetaMask Rewards
has turned the platform into an all-in-one Web3 engagement layer.
The prediction market integration further solidifies MetaMask as the default consumer entry point for onchain activity.
Instead of predicting through a separate platform, users can now:
- trade markets
- earn rewards
- manage funds
- swap tokens
- track portfolios
All without leaving the MetaMask app.
It’s a consolidation strategy, one aligned with MetaMask’s goal of becoming the universal portal for everyday crypto interactions.
Prediction Markets Move Toward Mainstream Adoption
Prediction markets have long been one of crypto’s most compelling use cases, offering direct market signals on real-world outcomes. But the UX has often been complex, especially for retail users.
MetaMask’s integration may be the bridge that finally brings prediction markets into the mainstream. By embedding them directly inside the wallet that millions already use, it removes one of the sector’s biggest bottlenecks: onboarding friction.
Users no longer need to ask:
“Which platform should I use?”
“How do I deposit?”
“What token do I need?”
“Is this app safe?”
MetaMask answers all of these automatically.
A New Phase for Onchain Predictions
With prediction markets hitting record numbers and MetaMask now providing the easiest entry point in the ecosystem, the sector is entering a new adoption phase.
This integration does three things at once:
- boosts Polymarket’s reach
- expands MetaMask’s functionality
- accelerates mainstream visibility for prediction markets
It blends the trust and accessibility of MetaMask with the market depth and speed of Polymarket.
Prediction markets were already growing. Now, they’re becoming mobile-native, wallet-native, and easier than ever to use.
To access this feature, ensure you’re on the latest version of MetaMask Mobile (v7.60) and start predicting.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!