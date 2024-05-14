Memecoins Experience Volatile Trading Amid Roaring Kitty’s Return

May 14, 2024

The world of memecoins kicked off the week with a bang, witnessing breakouts and decouplings across the board over the past 24 hours.

Trading volumes for the top 50 assets in this sector surged by more than 34%, signaling increased activity and potential opportunities for traders.

Among the standout memecoins to watch are $PEPE, $MAGA, $MOG, $BITCOIN, $PONKE, $PEPE2.0, $SPX, and $ANALOS, all exhibiting significant volatility that savvy investors can capitalize on.

However, it’s worth noting that the resurgence of @TheRoaringKitty on Twitter has led to the creation of several MEMEcoins named after $GME. Traders are advised to approach these coins with caution due to their speculative nature.

On the Ethereum blockchain, on-chain data tracking platform Lookonchain observed an insider purchasing 146.11B $GME tokens, equivalent to 34.73% of the total supply, for 5.98 $ETH ($17.7K) across 21 wallets. The current value of these tokens stands at $1.96 million.

More Traders Make Gains From $GME Investment 

Meanwhile, another trader who succumbed to FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and bought $GME at price highs managed to turn their loss into a profit following @TheRoaringKitty’s return on Twitter. 

This trader initially invested 4,086 $SOL ($408K) to purchase 69M $GME tokens three months ago. Despite experiencing a significant loss of over 90%, the trader held onto their investment, demonstrating diamond hands.

Now, with the resurgence of interest in $GME fueled by @TheRoaringKitty, the trader has seen their unrealized profit on $GME soar to $282K, highlighting the potential for significant gains in the memecoin market.

Overall, the memecoin landscape continues to offer both risks and rewards, with traders navigating volatile price movements and speculative trends driven by social media influencers like @TheRoaringKitty.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

