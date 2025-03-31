Memecoin Market Sees More Outflows Than Inflows Amidst Smart Money Movements on March 28th, 2025

The market for memecoins, known for its speculative and volatile nature, saw significant movement on March 28, 2025, with more outflows than inflows.
Despite this, some memecoins did see inflow activity that could be interpreted as certain tokens still attracting some kind of interest from investors, or what is often referred to as “smart money.” However you slice or dice it, the net volume is negative, meaning more capital is leaving the meme market than entering it.
Analyzing the Inflows and Outflows of March 28th, 2025
On March 28, 2025, the memecoin market had a total of $4.65 million in trading volume. Yet, out of that total, $2.70 million flowed out, while only $1.95 million came in. Therefore, the market was correcting to the tune of $755,000 that day.
The inflow data highlighted that certain memecoins were still attracting traders’ interest. Among the tokens that were enjoying not just a revival but also healthy inflows was $WOULD, which notched $48,000 in fresh capital entering its market. Following behind was $MONKEYS, which had a not-so-mild $102,000 in inflows. Another memecoin attracting not just attention but also an apparent willingness from investors to take a risk was $MNDE, which had $70,000 flowing into its market. Meanwhile, $GRASS and $FAT were also attracting smaller flows, with $35,000 and $71,000, respectively.
Yet, in spite of these inflows, the general market atmosphere seemed to be almost wary, since outflows were much more substantial. The most visible outflows were from $TRUMP, which went down $553,000. That suggests that this memecoin has a very iffy future, since so many people seem to think that it will go down in price. The other outflowers were $PYTH, to the tune of $91,000; $MEOW, at about $102,000; and $LAYER, at about $65,000. The only token we can see that’s going in the opposite direction (with inflows) is $FWOG. Even so, it lost $113,000 worth of momentum. And in all of that, the overall market atmosphere seems to be very much on the cautious side.
Understanding Smart Money Movements
Capital allocated by seasoned, well-informed investors—known as smart money—typically targets short-term opportunities but also keeps an eye on the long-term game. Despite the net outflow, it is clear that on March 28, 2025, smart money continued to flow into certain choice tokens, albeit with a more cautious approach.
The flows into memecoins like $WOULD, $MONKEYS, and $MNDE, are relatively small but steady and indicate that investors are still willing to take risks on these promising new tokens. They are definitely not by-the-numbers investments, but these coins are the kinds of investments where, if you do your research, it pays to be a little adventurous.
On the other hand, established tokens like $TRUMP, $MEOW, and $FWOG are suffering outflows that are much larger than the inflows we see into promising new tokens. This doesn’t paint a pretty picture for that established trio in terms of sentiment, and even the strongest rationalizations can’t make those rationalizations sound all that positive.
Smart money moving away from certain tokens could be a harbinger of future problems for them—whether those problems are prospective regulatory changes, overvaluation, or market fatigue. For instance, if $TRUMP is seeing massive outflows, it may well be reflecting that investors are no longer willing to hold this memecoin. And if that’s the case, $TRUMP may soon find itself in the same situation as $SHIB.
Market Sentiment and Outlook for Memecoins
The current cautious sentiment in the market is reflected in the net outflow of $755,000 on March 28, 2025, and the trend of more outflows than inflows. It seems that investors are pulling back and waiting for clearer signals before making larger commitments. One possible reason for this hesitance is the current volatility in the crypto space. Another is the notorious quickness and unpredictability of swings in the memecoin segment.
Continuous movement of funds from larger memecoins like $TRUMP, $FWOG, and $MEOW indicates that traders might be losing trust in some of the more established tokens. In contrast, inflows into smaller memecoins such as $WOULD and $MONKEYS suggest that investors are looking for opportunities with what they perceive as a greater chance for growth. These smaller tokens frequently exhibit much more dramatic price swings—which can be both a risk and an opportunity.
In spite of the dip in the overall market, memecoins still hold a certain allure for those who live for volatility and are in search of fast profits. But it is essential for would-be investors to keep their eyes open and to gauge the larger market and the mood of traders before they plunk down any serious money.
Conclusion: Navigating a Volatile Market
The memecoin market on March 28, 2025, experienced a change in market sentiment—a change that saw more funds leaving the space than entering it.
Although some new tokens like $WOULD, $MONKEYS, and $MNDE managed to attract some interest, the larger memecoins like $TRUMP and $FWOG were leaking too much in the way of outflows to suggest they were any sort of safe haven. And that could only mean one thing: even the smart money seemed to be looking elsewhere.
Ultimately, the unpredictable nature of memecoins means the market will keep seeing these types of swings. For would-be investors, that makes it all the more crucial to track market flows closely, evaluate the fundamentals behind each token, and remain on top of wider crypto trends that could influence memecoin price movements in the near term.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!