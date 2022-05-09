Megalion, A Digital Trading Solution, Announces Plans Of Its Upcoming Airdrop $LION

Megalion, a digital assets trading solutions company, is set to reward active users with the launch of its airdrop campaign of $LION, its native token.
May 9th, 2022– Megalion’s vision is to develop into a closed ecosystem that offers most financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its applications provide versatile, advanced trading products and features to a global community of active users. It hopes to reward active users and community members with its most extensive airdrop campaign.
The airdrop campaign is centered on a referral and bonus system, with all new MegaLion Exchange users set to receive 500 $LION to their MegaLion wallet.
Furthermore, when the first transaction is made on the Megalion exchange, 500 LION is airdropped if there was a successful referral. The airdrop campaign is set to end on August 15, 2022. The airdrop campaign has only two mandatory tasks: joining the Megalion exchange’s official telegram channel and registering your account on the Megalion exchange platform.
MegaLion is a multi-app platform that offers cryptocurrency and digital asset trading solutions such as Spot trading, Futures, Margin lending, Staking, NFT marketplace, and DeFi Swap. Its proprietary platform prioritizes market fairness and price transparency, and it includes best-in-class functionalities that add flexibility to users’ trading strategies. In addition, MegaLion adheres to and complies with global regulatory compliance and standards.
In addition, a Launchpad is part of the MegaLion ecosystem and facilitates the public issuance of new project tokens on the MegaLion exchange. Various staking features are available on the platform. MegaLion provides Margin lending services with competitive interest rates for assets in the world’s top 100 currencies. Furthermore, MegaLion collaborates with financial institutions to offer loans to customers through the P2P Lending platform.
Megalion also plans to build its blockchain, Lionchain, for DeFi purposes and use its native token, $LION. LionChain is a next-generation blockchain platform that uses the PoS consensus algorithm and can process up to 10,000 transactions per second with a transaction processing time of fewer than 2 seconds. In addition, Lionchain has a mechanism for DApps to pay transaction fees for users, allowing users to enjoy zero transaction fees while reducing the hassle of having to hold more native blockchain tokens.
Telegram: https://bit.ly/3uqRnTs
Website: https://www.megalion.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MegaLion_Global
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MegaLion-103852915537967/
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any project.