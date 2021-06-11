Mastering the Modern Energy Market

Fossil fuels can’t rule the day forever. As our Earth continues to get warmer and climate change is of central importance to many, we need to continued to look for better and better ways to manage our energy needs. By the year 2025, the global renewable energy market is expected to reach $1.5 trillion. The modern energy market is fairly complex, as it offers seemingly a larger amount of choices, however all of these choices aren’t sustainable.
One of the first stops your mind takes you in the renewable modern energy space is solar – however, this might not be all that it is cracked up to be. Batteries are promising, but again, they are not created equal. Many are in the lithium ion space – they are not efficient, and can be unsafe in their production / water supply. It’s time to explore the world of the vanadium redox flow battery. Some of the advantages include not degrading and that they are sustainable.
Learn more about the modern energy market in the visual deep dive below: