Mask Network Founder Suji Yan’s Account Hacked, Nearly $4 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency Stolen

A shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the security of well-known figures in the cryptocurrency world.
The account of Suji Yan, founder of Mask Network, has reportedly been hacked. A report from Cyvers Alerts states that a suspicious address recently received an astonishing $4 million worth of cryptocurrency from Yan’s account. This event has sent shockwaves through the crypto community and serves to remind us all of the cyberattack risks that are always lurking in the decentralized space.
The Details of the Hack and Stolen Assets
The breach, which seems to have taken place in the past several days, led to the theft of an astonishing array of digital treasures from Yan’s account. All told, the hacker made off with an impressive haul of cryptocurrencies that are now sadly lost forever. Here are the significant amounts of various tokens that are now safely in the hands of a malicious thief, as reported by Cyvers Alerts:
– 113 ETH (\$ETH)\n- 923 WETH (\$WETH)\n- 301 ezETH (\$ezETH)\n- 156 weETH (\$weETH)\n- 90 pufET (\$pufET)\n- 48.4K MASK (\$MASK)\n- 50K USDT (\$USDT)\n- 15 swETH (\$swETH)
The estimated worth of the stolen assets comes close to $4 million. The hacker, very likely aware of the tokens’ exceptional value, did not delay exchanging the assets for Ethereum (ETH), a convertibility-can’t-miss currency, before quickly funneling the assets into six distinct addresses. This swift propulsion of the money into the six addresses, however, is of note because it exemplifies that crypto bad guys’ usual schtick of rearranging the stolen money to further hide it.
Suji Yan, the founder of Mask Network, suffers not just a hit to his finances, but also to his reputation—understandably, given how cryptocurrency is still an emergent, insecure space. The hack, most likely a phishing incident, highlights how even close-to-the-top accounts within cryptocurrency projects aren’t as safe as they should be. And it raises the question: What’s happening here, and why should any of us feel secure in managing our digital money?
A Growing Concern in the Crypto Community
Many take the assault on Suji Yan as a sign of the times in the crypto industry. High-profile security breaches keep popping up in the crypto world. Actually, that’s kind of the problem—a world that is peeping into the crypto industry’s reveal-all nature. Targets are privacy-challenged digital wallets and exchange accounts of all kinds. Even well-known personalities at the top of the crypto space are not secure. Attacks like the one on Suji Yan tend to make promises of security sound a little more hollow.
Mask Network enables the interaction with dApps and cryptocurrencies right from social media platforms. Since its inception, it has grown in prominence. This rapid rise likely made its founder, Suji Yan, a more attractive target for the malicious actors who hacked his account. Not only did they access the assets inside, but they also made off with some MASK tokens—the very currency tied to the success of the Mask Network itself. Altogether, it’s a pretty wild story.
Although there has been an immediate loss, the public has not yet heard from Suji Yan or the Mask Network team concerning the hack. How they will breach this silence remains to be seen, but one likely scenario is that steps will be initiated to ensure better protections for Yan and the Mask Network ecosystem—better protections that should also encompass those who use the Mask Network. The decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms that are part of the broader blockchain industry have long suffered from a poor reputation in terms of cybersecurity, and this latest attack on a DeFi platform is a fresh reminder that neglecting security is not an option.
Possible Measures for Improvement
While blockchain technology keeps gaining traction and adoption of cryptocurrencies keeps rising, the concept of “secure” has taken a hit. Suji Yan, co-founder and CTO of Bloq, had his Twitter account hacked on December 18, 2018. With over 17,000 followers, Yan’s Twitter was used to push a phishing scheme against Yan’s not-so-secret fans.
A crucial step that could help reduce the incidence of such breaches is the adoption of multi-signature wallets by companies and individuals. A multi-signature wallet requires more than one private key to authorize a transaction, which is a pretty good deterrent to gaining full control over an account—unless, of course, you’re with a hacking group that can somehow get all those keys.
In addition, blockchain projects and platforms can ensure that the security of their systems is greatly enhanced by subjecting them to rigorous auditing, by using real-time monitoring and alerting to detect and respond to suspicious activity, and by enforcing strong authentication that confirms users are who they say they are. From the user’s perspective, making sure that funds are secure is job one. And ecosystem values aren’t just monetary; a breach of any system is a blow to community trust.
Conclusion: The Impact on the Crypto Industry
The recent breach of Suji Yan’s account starkly underscores the cryptocurrency world’s big problem. Almost $4 million in not exactly what you’d call cash was stolen and then, in the apparent style of Robin Hood, given back to people who supposedly needed it (if you missed it, this was a huge scene in the Ethereum community). So we lost a lot of virtual money. But you know what? The loss isn’t the real tragedy. The real tragedy is how this hack underscores yet again the impossibly difficult task in front of cryptography—that you have to have, well, secure systems.
The crypto sector remains in its infancy and maturing; not addressing security concerns will prevent. The industry secured additional funding in 2023, which in turn provided it with more umbrella cover to continue underperforming. Implementing stronger protections for decentralized technologies, for high-profile individuals and for everyday users alike, became crucial. The Mask Network hack is a consequence of not doing so.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: peshkova/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch