Market Turmoil: Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) Slide Downhill, While Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) Presale Rakes in Jaw-Dropping $6 Million+

The crypto market has been evolving, requiring investors to bring a change to their strategies. Nowadays, the presale of growing cryptocurrencies is considered the best investment option. Therefore, hordes of investors have flocked to Tradecurve Markets’s presale. Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) holders have also shifted to this new project.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<
Polkadot (DOT) Intensifies Its Developmental Efforts
To sail through the ongoing bearish market conditions, Polkadot (DOT) has doubled down on development efforts. Notably, Polkadot has announced that it will launch more than 1,000 parachains in the coming times.
With the launch of these parachains, Polkadot aims to push for its mass adoption. Besides, these multiple networks will also increase the cross-chain dominance of Polkadot. However, the announcement on these development efforts has not yielded any relief for Polkadot.
Over the past thirty days, the market value of Polkadot has dipped by more than 9%. As a result, the current trading price of Polkadot has come down to $4.01.
Cardano (ADA) Sees Contrasting Developments
The Cardano (ADA) ecosystem has been witnessing some contrasting events, which have kept its price in check. Cardano has dropped by 8% on the monthly price chart. Consequently, the current market value of Cardano stands at $0.24.
This has come despite Cardano witnessing a rise in the number of ADA holders. The data from Santiment shows that the number of Cardano holders has increased to 4.47 million. However, there has been a reduction in the circulation of Cardano.
Thus, the market capitalization of Cardano has plummeted too. As per Santiment, Cardano’s current market cap is $8.60 billion, while it was $12.60 billion in July.
Tradecurve Markets For 100x Growth
The data from a recent report suggest that the market size of global online trading platforms will reach $16.5 billion by 2032. Therefore, market analysts are hopeful for this sector. Tradecurve Markets is an innovative Web3 platform aiming to disrupt the world of online trading.
Its users can trade multiple assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, forex, and more, all from the convenience of a single account. To trade on the platform, users can create a trading account using their email IDs. They can connect it to their digital wallets. This enables them to deposit any cryptocurrency as collateral, and begin trading.
🟢Heads up, #TradeCurve Fam! $TCRV Stage 5 presale is closing soon! ⌛
We're setting the stage for a robust token economy, and you won't want to miss this rocket.
Secure your spot NOW and be part of the next big thing in crypto.
💢https://t.co/HChjGWsMD4#Presale pic.twitter.com/zNhYpfwtEw
— Tradecurve (@Tradecurveapp) September 15, 2023
There is no KYC process on this platform. This makes it more secure than other platforms, such as Gemini and Upbit, which require traders to share personal information. The new exchange also offers 2FA, institutional-grade liquidity, and VIP account services.
TCRV will be the native token of the exchange. Its holders will get discounts on trading fees, and subscription charges while using AI trading bots on the platform.
Tradecurve Markets is currently in its presale phase. The tokens are selling at $0.025, after going up by 150% in the previous presale stages. The next stage is expected to see the token price go up to $0.30.
According to analysts, the market value for the TCRV tokens will go up by 5,000% during the presale phase, and 10,000% by the year’s end.
For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:
Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.