How to Keep Your Momentum Going

Life gets easier when we accomplish our goals – but maintaining the driving force necessary to do so can be extremely difficult. Procrastination is extraordinarily common with 88% of workers spending at least an hour every day simply procrastinating on a task. We procrastinate because it can initially lower stress levels and give us more time to do the things that we want to do, but in the long run, those who procrastinate are more likely to feel more stressed, attain a lower quality of work, and are more likely to fall ill. Starting a new task that you have never done before can be daunting, but the longer it takes to actually start, the harder it will be to start. Problems can feel harder than they actually are – staying proactive and catching up on minor setbacks are necessary steps in making sure minor setbacks don’t become major problems. Realizing current goals can help create an easy path to future goals. Living in the present and focusing on what is right ahead can be more important than looking down the road.
Being able to bounce back after a setback is very important. A few simple steps can help put you on the path to coming back to 100%. Taking control of the situation by recognizing what went wrong and learning how to avoid causing the same problem again is an important step along the way to recovery from a setback. Use the setback as a lesson and use it as motivation to do better – if harnessed correctly, a positive and encouraging force can be made from stress. Picking something to get better at, a little bit every day, can help you accomplish greater goals.
