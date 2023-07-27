Major Fantom and Algorand Holders Shift Gears Towards the Rising Altcoin, Tradecurve

Significant investors from established cryptocurrencies Fantom and Algorand are showing a growing interest in Tradecurve (TCRV), the rising altcoin surging in its presale phase. In this article, we will discuss why these investors have shifted gears towards Tradecurve and how the token is shaping up to be a pivotal asset in DeFi markets.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
Fantom (FTM): A Deep Dive into Recent Price Drops and Investor Shift
Fantom (FTM) has experienced a dramatic price drop recently. It plummeted by 92% from its all-time high of $3.48 to the current trading price of around $0.27. A shift in investor interest toward emerging projects such as Tradecurve has compounded the issue. This is while a bearish global market sentiment contributed to this Fantom decline.
Technical chart analysis reveals that Fantom recently broke down from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern. Typically, such a breakout signifies substantial price movements; unfortunately for Fantom holders, the price movement pushed the token’s value below the critical Fantom support level of $0.30.
The next support region for Fantom lies around the $0.20 mark. However, for a significant recovery to occur, it is imperative for the Fantom team to amplify adoption efforts and establish strategic partnerships. Failure to act fast will just see more Fantom holders move away to join the Tradecurve presale and lock in their profits.
Algorand (ALGO): Understanding the Impact of Bearish Market Sentiment
Algorand (ALGO) is a unique blockchain platform that aims to revolutionize traditional payment structures. It does so by enabling swift and secure transactions through its proprietary consensus mechanism. It’s called the Algorand Pure Proof of Stake (Pure PoS).
The price of Algorand has not been able to stay out of the bearish market sentiment. This is despite Algorand forging strategic partnerships in India to boost the adoption and development of Web3 technology.
Algorand is currently trading at just $0.11. It’s a fall of 96.50% from the all-time high of $3.28 recorded two years ago. Technical analysts note that Algorand is moving within a Descending Triangle pattern. Also, any bullish price action won’t occur until it breaks out of the pattern.
With so many Algorand holders now underwater with their investments, many are cashing out and turning to the Tradecurve presale. It is a great opportunity for those on huge losses to actually make a profit. Also, many Algorand holders are now taking advantage of this.
Tradecurve (TCRV): A Rising Star in the DeFi Market
Tradecurve (TCRV) is breaking new ground as a trading platform with its innovative hybrid model that integrates the strengths of both centralized and decentralized trading environments. It provides traders with a wide array of financial instruments to choose from, such as commodities, stocks, forex, and more.
Tradecurve differentiates itself by forgoing the typically tedious KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. This change allows traders on Tradecurve to smoothly engage with and traverse the global financial markets, bypassing the often complex and time-consuming identity verification steps customary on many other platforms.
🚀 Incredible news! 🚀
The TradeCurve App presale just got even better!
Now, you can get a massive 30% Bonus on your $TCRV token purchase! 💰
💥 Act fast and take advantage of this amazing opportunity!
📍Join The Presale: https://t.co/uXZ4W6G6RE#presale https://t.co/x3E5eH5qGr pic.twitter.com/DB5Q7uj7Ud
— Tradecurve (@Tradecurveapp) July 22, 2023
Beyond its groundbreaking structure, Tradecurve boasts a collection of cutting-edge features. These include AI-driven algorithmic trading, trading leverage of up to 500:1, and access to social trading services. Users can also explore a trading academy metaverse for a truly immersive learning experience in trading.
Since the presale kicked off, over 100 million TCRV tokens have been purchased and the token’s value has witnessed a substantial increase from $0.010 to $0.025. Market analysts suggest this could merely be the commencement of a promising journey for Tradecurve, with predictions that TCRV could potentially soar to $1.00 after being listed on major exchanges later this year.
For more information about the Tradecurve (TCRV) presale:
Website: https://tradecurve.io/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.