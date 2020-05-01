Lucky Pnxbet Punter Takes Home $300,000 from a Single $60 Baccarat Wager

It wasn’t quite beginner’s luck for one lucky Baccarat player from the Philippines, but after making just his third deposit on online Bitcoin casino Pnxbet, fortune decided to smile on his hand. As the numbers came up, many couldn’t contain the gasps of amazement when a modest wager of just 3,000 Philippine peso (PHP) bagged the lucky guy a staggering haul of PHP 15,000,000 — worth some USD 300,000.
The amazing hit came on a LIVE baccarat game title from the renowned provider Evolution, and everyone is still buzzing at the casino to celebrate the lucky player. All it took was some simple transfer via Coins.ph, a popular crypto wallet app used in the Philippines, and he was able to bet instantly and securely with his local currency.
As with all fairy tale stories, the massive prize came with a fair bit of drama as well, as the figure was so huge that Pnxbet management was instantly alerted by the system’s flagging of the player account.
All ended well for him, however, as the site’s advanced system validated the winning bet, which then led to approval of the account and a release of the funds, all under an hour. And he walked away with the biggest winnings of his life.
Opportunities in crisis
As the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to keep most of the world in a state of lockdown, slowing down enterprise everywhere, Pnxbet remains one of only a handful of online gaming sites that have bucked the trend of economic downturn, with its enterprising refocus on eSports and related events like the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament paying off huge dividends.
While other sports betting brands have struggled to stay afloat with the indefinite suspension of most sporting events worldwide, Pnxbet has taken the chance to increase its influence and offerings. Its recent partnership deal with popular gaming streamers Coach Byb, Guso Gaming, and Xan PH, have ensured they now have a stronger presence in South East Asia.
