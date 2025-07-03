Low Cap Tokenized Asset Tokens to Watch Under $2M Market Cap

Blockchain tokenization has made it possible to trade traditional assets like stocks and real estate on crypto platforms.
These tokenized asset tokens (also called xStocks or RWA tokens) represent real-world equities or assets on-chain, often backed 1:1 by actual holdings. For example, xStocks are Solana-based tokens backed by regulated custodial shares. They allow crypto users (even outside the U.S.) to buy, hold, and trade shares of companies like Apple and Nvidia seamlessly, with each on-chain token redeemable for the equivalent stock. These assets trade 24/5 on crypto exchanges and DeFi venues, opening up fractional, round-the-clock market exposure to real stocks and property. Below are five notable low-cap tokenized asset tokens (market caps around $1–3M) worth watching, with data from CoinMarketCap and project descriptions.
NVIDIA Tokenized Stock (xStock) – NVDAX
NVDAX is a Solana-based xStock token that tracks Nvidia Corp. stock. Each NVDAX token is fully backed 1:1 by real NVIDIA shares held in custody by a regulated intermediary, so holders truly own the equivalent equity. Unlike a traditional brokerage, these tokenized shares can be swapped on crypto platforms; for example, Kraken and Bybit have enabled on-chain trading of Nvidia xStocks in supported regions. This means a user can trade “shares” of NVIDIA in their Solana wallet via Raydium, Jupiter, or centralized exchanges, 24/5, with no restrictions or minimums.
According to CoinMarketCap, NVDAX is trading around $157.70 (as of July 2025). Its market capitalization is roughly $1.21M and 24-hour volume about $1.13M, reflecting its small float (~7,656 tokens issued). (CoinMarketCap ranks NVDAX ~#1918 by market cap.) This token is designed to give crypto traders “regulatory-compliant access” to NVIDIA’s stock price, while enjoying blockchain’s composability. In fact, CoinMarketCap describes NVIDIA xStock as a “tracker certificate” issued as an SPL token that enables eligible users to access NVIDIA’s stock price on-chain. Nvidia itself is a tech titan – founded in 1993 to revolutionize computing with GPUs and now a leader in AI-driven platforms – so NVDAX offers a way to tap into that growth via crypto.
Key stats (CMC): Price ~$157.70; Market Cap ~$1.21M; 24h Vol ~$1.13M.
Apple Tokenized Stock (xStock) – AAPLX
AAPLX is the xStock token for Apple Inc. stock (ticker AAPL). Like NVDAX, it is backed one-to-one by real Apple shares and lives on Solana. The xStocks initiative was explicitly built to remove barriers (borders, brokers, etc.) from investing. In practice, an AAPLX holder has the same economic rights as owning Apple stock – the token is collateralized by an actual share and can be redeemed or transferred legally. CoinMarketCap notes that the xStock framework provides EU-compliant, DeFi-integrated exposure to U.S. equities for non-U.S. users.
Per CoinMarketCap (July 2025 data), AAPLX trades around $214.72. Its market cap is roughly $1.29M with a 24h volume about $868.7K. (Circulating supply is just 6,000 tokens.) Notably, AAPLX recently hit an all-time high (~$218 on July 1, 2025) when it launched on exchanges, and even its recent 24h moves (up 2.99%) are listed on CMC. The CoinMarketCap profile explains that xStocks like AAPLX make US equity investing easy and global: “xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs … through top centralized and decentralized exchanges”. In short, AAPLX lets crypto investors tap into Apple’s performance without a traditional broker.
Key stats (CMC): Price ~$214.72; Market Cap ~$1.29M; 24h Vol ~$868.7K.
UBXS Token (UBXS)
UBXS is the utility token of the Bixos/UBX ecosystem, focused on real estate and social/Web3 tools. In practice, UBXS is meant to streamline real estate transactions by enabling real-world assets to be tokenized and traded on-chain. Bixos positions UBXS as a bridge between the physical and virtual worlds: it aims to integrate real estate (a $100+ trillion market) into blockchain via NFTs and Web3, making property ownership more liquid and accessible. For example, the UBXS team has announced a launch of fractional real-estate sales (through partner Helis Yapı) to let small investors (as little as 1000 UBXS) own pieces of property.
On CoinMarketCap, UBXS is trading around $0.02348. Its market cap is roughly $1.34M with about $505.8K of 24h trading volume. Circulating supply is ~57.15 million UBXS. The live-data summary notes UBXS spiked ~47% in 24h at $0.02348, likely on anticipation of that RWA launch. CoinMarketCap describes UBXS as “a utility token… to connect the physical and virtual worlds through blockchain technology”. In essence, UBXS tokens are meant for buying and trading tokenized property assets, with listings on exchanges like MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, ProBit, etc..
Key stats (CMC): Price ~$0.02348; Market Cap ~$1.34M; 24h Vol ~$505.8K.
LandX Finance (LNDX)
LandX Finance (LNDX) is a DeFi platform that marries agriculture with blockchain. It offers “xTokens” backed by future crop yields, aiming to finance farmers and diversify crypto portfolios. In practical terms, LandX provides upfront capital to farmers for their harvests in return for yields. These xTokens represent a share of agricultural output (e.g. a farm’s crop), giving investors exposure to real-world farm produce rather than volatile crypto or stock markets. CoinMarketCap calls LandX a “first-of-its-kind platform that revolutionizes the intersection of DeFi investments and agriculture”. Its value proposition includes stable, inflation-hedged returns: LandX’s contracts guarantee yield equivalent to farm produce (e.g. 1kg of crop in USD), secured by 49-year land-backed contracts.
According to CoinMarketCap, LNDX is around $0.1613. Market cap is about $2.27M and 24h volume $277.7K. It has a circulating supply of ~14.06 million LNDX. (CMC ranks LNDX ~#1677.) The site’s profile highlights that LandX xTokens are directly tied to agricultural yield and independent of crypto swings. For example, LandX claims to channel about 5% of global trade (agriculture) onto blockchain, creating a new diversification path. In practice, LNDX holders benefit from farmer-backed collateral and unique cashflows, and the token is traded on exchanges like MEXC and Gate.io (USDT pairs).
Key stats (CMC): Price ~$0.1613; Market Cap ~$2.27M; 24h Vol ~$277.7K.
Defactor (FACTR)
Defactor is a blockchain protocol for real-world asset tokenization and financing. In short, FACTR is the native token for a platform that helps businesses tap DeFi liquidity by converting traditional assets (invoices, receivables, etc.) into on-chain NFTs and securities. By bridging DeFi and legacy markets, Defactor aims to expedite financing for companies that lack crypto infrastructure. The CoinMarketCap profile calls Defactor “a pioneering platform dedicated to the tokenization of real-world assets, bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional business.”. It highlights that Defactor lets a firm turn its assets into NFTs to access crypto funding pools – effectively making it easier for real-economy projects to raise capital through decentralized markets.
As of July 2025, FACTR trades about $0.02327. Its market cap is approximately $2.95M with 24h volume ~$49.4K. Circulating supply is ~126.94 million (out of 300M max). CMC notes FACTR is down ~4% in 24h at that price. Defactor’s tokenomics involve buybacks and use as governance fees; the project itself emphasizes on-chain invoices, pools, and an ambassador program for RWAs. In summary, FACTR is for users who want to invest in the growing space of asset tokenization and DeFi financing.
Key stats (CMC): Price ~$0.02327; Market Cap ~$2.95M; 24h Vol ~$49.4K.
Each of these tokens is still relatively low-cap today, meaning they carry higher risk and volatility. They leverage CoinMarketCap-tracked data (prices, caps, volumes) and official project info to back the above figures. Investors should do additional research and heed regulatory guidance, but these projects illustrate how blockchain is unlocking new ways to trade stocks, property, and commodities.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
