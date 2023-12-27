LidoDAO (LIDO), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Pullix (PLX); the New Era of Passive Income Cryptocurrencies

LidoDAO provides staking opportunities with its pooling system, while Ethereum Classic is preparing to surge. At the same time Pullix provides passive income through its lending protocol and copy function, it has also integrated a revenue share feature in its platform allowing users to take a portion of daily profit. Today we will discuss the unique features of each token and what has made them an attractive token to purchase.
LidoDAO (LIDO) Enables 3.8% APR and Shows Growth Potential
LidoDAO has taken a 3% dip during the last 7 days, and the month stands at a 14.41% negative. While the one-year time frame rocks a 117% gain, all-time profit is at a measly 16.30%. LidoDAO is a DeFi project that’s bringing liquidity to staked assets on the Ethereum network. When users stake their Ethereum, they receive staked Ethereum, which is illiquid.
Since it’s illiquid, LidoDAO is issuing liquid tokens against staked Ethereum. This allows it to become liquid. Thus, creating Lido-staked Ethereum or stETH. Pooling Ethereum also enables LidoDAO to provide more accessible staking. This way, users don’t need 32 ETH to start staking. LidoDAO also supports Polygon staking.
Currently, you can earn around 3.8% APR staking with LidoDAO. As the week’s oscillators and moving average show a buy signal, holding seems to be a good option as well.
Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic gained 3.13% today, 2.88% this week, and 4.86% this month.
This marks a 30.57% gain over one year. Though, this is very far from its $134 all-time high.
After a major hack resulted in 3.6 million ETH stolen, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic diverged. Ethereum Classic has remained a PoW mechanism and a smart contract platform. This is how it was originally intended. Ethereum Classic does not provide staking opportunities.
The closest possible thing to staking is the possibility to earn ~5% ETC that you lend on “stake” on lending protocols. Nothing major has changed, only a new compatibility update is coming on January 31st. However, the vast difference between its current and all-time-high price gives reasons to believe an upward trajectory might be cooking soon and will provide passive income through holding. Technical analysis is showing -buy signals on both 1-day and 1-week marks.
Pullix (PLX) a Revenue Sharing Trade-To-Earn Platform
Pullix is a Trade-To-Earn DEX with advanced trading tools, whether its users win or lose on their trades, they’re rewarded a part of the revenue share. As you use the “Copy” function to copy other traders, you generate income without moving a muscle. Thus, to generate passive income you only need to find a profitable trader to copy on the platform.
Since Pullix hosts stocks, crypto, and derivatives, this shouldn’t be hard to do.
Most importantly, plenty of investors move to Pullix because it offers unique benefits. It’s the only hybrid system that combines the best of CEX & DEX platforms. The possibility of controlling your private keys while also using advanced trading tools is revolutionary. No other DEX on the market has order books, leverages, stocks, or derivatives.
At the same time, no other CEX allows users to control their private keys. Aside from that, as Pullix moves closer to the end of the presale, its value is growing. Ethereum Classic and LidoDAO are expected to grow, but many of their investors have moved to Pullix. So analysts expect it to grow 200% during the presale, and to have a 12x surge at the launch date.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.