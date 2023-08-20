KuCoin Token Continues Monthly Downtrend, Will Everlodge Outperform?

The KuCoin Token (KCS) cryptocurrency has been heading downward throughout the past month. It’s seemingly keeping up with this momentum, with no signs of its stopping anytime soon.
As a result, many are now considering the real-estate-oriented project Everlodge, as it provides more than one way to get passive capital. But can Evelodge outperform KuCoin Token in 2023? Let’s review the price predictions and on-chain performance for both altcoins and find out.
Summary
- The KuCoin Token crypto has declined in value by 11.3% in the past month
- Everlodge expected to spike by 20x
- By holding its native token, users can get passive income through properties or staking
KuCoin Token Continues Monthly Downtrend
The KuCoin exchange recently announced that it would temporarily suspend Bitcoin and Litecoin mining pools starting August 15. This news heavily impacted the KuCoin Token (KCS).
Moreover, the exchange said the move is part of its evolving business strategy. The company advised mining pool users to migrate their miners to alternative platforms before the deadline.
According to the on-chart data, the KuCoin Token price was at $5.59 on August 6, 2023. Moreover, during the past week, its low point was at $5.48, with its high point at $5.83. This puts the next price barrier at $6. The KuCoin Token price dipped by 11.3% in the past month. In the past week alone, it’s been down 4.3%.
During the past year, the KuCoin Token is also down in value by a total of 47.1%, and this downtrend has left investors worried.
However, according to a KuCoin price prediction, it is expected to spike to $7.26, assuming it can break past the current price barrier.
Everlodge (ELDG) To Reach 20x in Gains
Everlodge is a unique upcoming real estate investment platform that combines fractional vacation home ownership with timeshare and NFT technology. By being built on top of the Ethereum blockchain through Everlodge, anyone globally can begin making real-estate investments without a lot of upfront capital.
All of the titles, deeds, or ownership details surrounding a property fit inside the metadata of a smart contract. This enables luxury villas to get digitized in the form of NFTs as they get minted.
Instead of buying an entire property, this way, investors can just buy a fraction of it. The Everlodge ecosystem features a marketplace. Subsequently, through it, anyone can buy, sell or invest in fractional real estate on the blockchain. Users can co-own luxury villas, vacation homes, or hotels and can generate income passively.
There is also a Launchpad, where developers can raise capital from the community for new projects. Users benefit from getting early access to them and maximizing their ROI. There’s also a Rewards Club, where members can earn free nightly stays across all of the properties and hotels.
Holders of the native token, ELDG, will get discounts on property purchases in the marketplace; e Hotels will also be able to use the token as a payment currency. The initial price for the token is at just $0.01, and analysts predict that 20x in gains can be made. Only limited tokens can be bought for that price before it increases.
The team plans on listing the token on Uniswap and Tier-1 exchanges upon its launch. In addition, decentralized users control their assets and hold encryption keys in the ecosystem. All of this makes Everlodge a potential blue-chip token that investors will not want to miss.
