KuCoin Celebrates Trading Bot Launch With Massive Handouts

The KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange, one of the leading global digital assets trading venues, has announced that it is celebrating the first anniversary of one of its most popular products – the KuCoin Trading Bot.
The KuCoin Trading Bot has seen an immense rise in popularity since its initial launch in January of 2021, being used to create over 5.5 million automated trading constructs that have yielded in excess of $150 million in profits for the exchange’s users. The main advantages of the KuCoin Trading Bot reside in its ability to generate passive income and save considerable amounts of time and costs for its users by creating accessible and convenient trading instruments for a broad range of digital assets that can be leveraged by investors of any degree of experience under various market conditions.
The Trading Bot was recorded to have served more than 300,000 users with the Spot Grid strategy. New strategies have been added to the system in January of 2022, including Spot Grid, DCA, Futures Grid, Smart Rebalance, and Infinity Grid, which are called upon to service the expanding requirements of modern traders. The Trading Bot currently offers more than 665 trading pairs in spot trading and 7- futures trading pairs, with more to be added in the future.
KuCoin plans to celebrate the first anniversary of the Trading Bot with a massive handout of rewards and bonuses to users, which is set to start on January 18, 2022. The giveaways will include over $100,000 in prize funds, airdrops, and collections of limited-edition NFTs, dubbed Lomens, which will sport extensive features and unique looks. Among the other prizes, users can expect to win are rebate coupons, newcomer bonuses, and more. All limited-edition NFTs issued as part of the carnival will be made available for sale on the KCC NFT marketplace at the end of the event.
Earlier in January, the KuCoin exchange announced that it had reached a milestone of 10 million registered users, a factor that propelled it to the top 3 exchanges on the market. Visit the KuCoin official website for more information.