Kraken Financial Secures Federal Reserve Master Account In Historic Breakthrough For Crypto Banking

Kraken has achieved a milestone no other crypto-native firm has reached: direct access to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s payments system.
The exchange’s banking arm, Kraken Financial, has been granted a Federal Reserve master account by the Kansas City Fed, marking a pivotal moment in the integration of digital assets with traditional financial infrastructure.
The announcement, shared publicly by Kraken, underscores what the company describes as a major step toward connecting crypto infrastructure with the core rails of global finance.
A historic moment for crypto.
Kraken Financial has been granted a Federal Reserve master account, making us the first digital asset bank with direct access to the U.S. payments system.
A major step toward connecting crypto infrastructure with the core rails of global finance.…
— Kraken (@krakenfx) March 4, 2026
According to reporting cited by journalist Eleanor Terrett, the approval represents the first time a crypto-native company has gained direct, albeit limited, access to the Federal Reserve’s payments system.
🚨NEW: @krakenfx, the U.S.’s second-largest crypto exchange, has just done something no other crypto firm has done before: secured coveted access to the Federal Reserve.
According to a report by the @WSJ released this morning, the exchange’s banking arm, Kraken Financial, has…
— Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) March 4, 2026
First Crypto-Native Firm With Fed Access
Kraken Financial’s approval makes it the first digital asset bank to secure a Federal Reserve master account. The development follows five and a half years after Kraken initially filed its application with the Kansas City Fed in October 2020.
Master accounts provide institutions with direct connectivity to the Federal Reserve’s payments rails. Through this access, approved entities can hold reserves and settle transactions in central bank money, a privilege traditionally reserved for regulated banks and select financial institutions.
For Kraken, which operates as the second-largest crypto exchange in the United States by volume, the approval marks a structural shift. It places the company within the core U.S. payments infrastructure, reducing reliance on intermediary banks for settlement and potentially streamlining fiat-crypto integrations.
Understanding The “Skinny” Master Account Framework
Kraken’s access falls under a limited-purpose model often referred to as a “skinny” master account. The framework, floated by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, allows certain institutions to hold reserves and process payments but restricts them from engaging in full-service banking operations.
Under this structure, Kraken Financial can settle transactions directly in central bank money. However, it cannot access Federal Reserve lending facilities, tap into the discount window, or extend loans like a traditional commercial bank.
Governor Waller is reportedly seeking to finalize the skinny master account proposal by the end of this year. Sources indicate that Kraken’s approval is designed as a pilot program to test this limited-access concept in practice.
The model mirrors payments-only accounts offered by central banks in jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Switzerland, aligning U.S. experimentation with international precedents.
A Historic Shift In Regulatory Tone
For years, crypto firms have faced difficulty securing stable banking relationships. Critics previously described the Federal Reserve’s posture toward digital asset companies as restrictive, particularly under prior administrative leadership.
Kraken’s approval signals what many interpret as a softer regulatory tone. By granting the master account, the Fed implicitly acknowledges that Kraken has established sufficient anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance frameworks to mitigate illicit finance risks.
The decision also reflects confidence in Wyoming’s regulatory model for Special Purpose Depository Institutions (SPDIs), under which Kraken Financial operates. Wyoming’s SPDI framework is designed to integrate digital asset custody and payment services within a state-chartered banking structure while maintaining strict compliance standards.
The alignment between Wyoming’s regulatory regime and federal banking expectations may now serve as a reference point for other crypto-focused institutions seeking similar access.
Implications For The Broader Crypto Industry
Kraken’s breakthrough could trigger a wave of new applications from digital asset firms pursuing Federal Reserve master accounts.
Among the most closely watched is Custodia Bank, which has pursued Fed access for nearly as long as Kraken. Custodia has been engaged in litigation against the Federal Reserve since 2022 after its application was denied.
Other applicants include Anchorage Digital, an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)-regulated trust bank, and banking partners connected to Ripple.
If Kraken’s pilot proves successful, it may establish a precedent for additional crypto-native institutions to gain payments-only access to the Federal Reserve system. Such developments would significantly deepen integration between digital asset infrastructure and the traditional financial system.
Bridging Crypto And Core Financial Rails
Direct Fed access provides more than symbolic legitimacy. It enables Kraken Financial to hold reserves directly with the central bank and settle payments without routing through correspondent banks.
This structural shift could enhance operational efficiency, reduce counterparty risk, and strengthen the reliability of fiat on-ramps and off-ramps for digital asset users. It may also improve liquidity management by allowing Kraken to operate within the same settlement framework as traditional financial institutions.
However, the limitations of the skinny master account remain clear. Kraken cannot lend, cannot access central bank liquidity facilities, and cannot function as a full-service bank. The framework emphasizes payments and reserve custody, not credit creation.
Still, even limited access represents a breakthrough for an industry long excluded from core banking rails. It narrows the divide between crypto-native firms and established financial institutions, signaling a gradual normalization of digital asset infrastructure within the broader monetary system.
A Defining Moment For Crypto Banking
Kraken’s approval arrives at a time when regulatory clarity and institutional integration are shaping the next phase of crypto adoption. By securing a Federal Reserve master account, Kraken Financial positions itself at the intersection of blockchain innovation and central bank infrastructure.
The decision underscores a broader evolution in how regulators approach digital assets. Rather than isolating crypto from traditional finance, policymakers appear increasingly willing to test controlled integration models.
Whether Kraken’s pilot under the skinny master account framework expands into broader access remains to be seen. For now, the approval marks a historic milestone, one that could redefine the relationship between crypto-native institutions and the core payment systems underpinning global finance.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!