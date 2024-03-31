Kelexo Lending Platform Gathers Hype as WEN Stands Poised for a 228.04% Surge; BlockDAG Dazzles With 5000X ROI Potential

Despite a recent downturn in the crypto market, with Bitcoin retreating to $70,000 after hitting its ATH, the landscape is buzzing with exciting developments. Notably, Kelexo is gearing up to launch a groundbreaking DeFi lending platform, promising opportunities for passive income without the hassle of KYC verification. Meanwhile, WEN Token is on the cusp of a monumental surge, with technical indicators forecasting a 228.04% rise by April 2024. Not to be outdone, BlockDAG (BDAG) dazzles with its jaw-dropping potential for a 5000X ROI, topping analysts’ picks of the best new crypto coins in 2024.
Kelexo to Launch a First-Ever DeFI Lending Platform
Kelexo (KLXO) draws significant attention from investors in the presale market with its first-ever decentralised peer-to-peer crypto lending platform. Kelexo lending platform enables lenders to generate passive income through fixed interest rate loans, while borrowers can secure short-term liquidity.
Kelexo seeks to overcome common hurdles in DeFi, especially the requirement for KYC verification. Furthermore, the Kelexo lending platform has undergone an extensive audit to ensure the security of its smart contracts, providing further confidence to investors.
Wen Price Prediction April 2024
Over the past 30 days, WEN Token has seen 100% green days with no volatility, and its price has been stable. The short-term technical indicators are mostly bullish, with the 50-Day SMA predicted to rise to $0.064493 and the 200-Day SMA expected to reach $0.068161 by April 27, 2024. However, the RSI is at 67.45, indicating a neutral market position.
Looking ahead, the WEN price prediction for 2024 suggests a significant rise, with the price expected to increase by 228.04% and reach $0.069229 by April 27, 2024.
BlockDAG – The Top New Crypto Coin 2024
BlockDAG (BDAG) has captured the crypto community’s attention worldwide by releasing a keynote video which premiered on the digital screens of Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing, where the project showcased its groundbreaking tech and unveiled its vision to redefine blockchain security standards.
At the core of BlockDAG’s unique selling proposition is its innovative hybrid consensus mechanism, enabling it to deliver near-instantaneous transaction confirmations and significantly reduced costs compared to traditional PoW blockchains.
Following the launch of its keynote, BlockDAG’s presale has seen an impressive rally, amassing $11.3 Million so far. Currently, in its sixth presale batch, BDAG coins are available at $0.0035 each, with over 5.9 billion coins already sold. The presale price is expected to rise gradually, reaching $0.05 per coin by the final batch, offering an enticing opportunity for early investors, projecting an astonishing 1900% ROI once BlockDAG begins trading on exchanges. However, BlockDAG’s ROI ceiling doesn’t stop there as the project aims for a staggering 5000X ROI potential and a top 50 spot on crypto ranking sites like Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko.
Another notable highlight of BlockDAG’s network is the absence of KYC verification, aligning with the decentralisation ethos of blockchain technology. All in all, with its unique blend of speed, efficiency, and security, BlockDAG is not just another player in the crypto space but a potential trendsetter aiming to chart a new course for blockchain innovation.
In response to the overwhelming early investor interest and the $11.3 million raised quickly, BlockDAG, currently priced at $0.0035 in the sixth batch, has announced a $2 million mega giveaway for 50 lucky community members. Investors can participate in the giveaway by following BlockDAG’s social media channels, submitting their wallet addresses, increasing their winning chances by completing all quests, and inviting friends for additional entries.
In Summary
Kelexo lending platform is poised to revolutionise the DeFi lending space, eliminating the need for KYC verification and promising enhanced security. WEN Token’s bullish short-term technical indicators suggest a substantial price increase by April 2024, with a WEN price prediction of a 228.04% rise.
Last but not least, BlockDAG (BDAG) is setting a new benchmark in blockchain technology with its innovative hybrid consensus mechanism, targeting a 1900% ROI by the final presale batch and aiming for a staggering 5000X ROI potential for early investors.
