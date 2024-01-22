Kelexo (KLXO) launches stage one presale. Investors from The Sandbox (SAND) and Solana (SOL) join

The Sandbox (SAND) was one of the biggest gainers of the last Bitcoin halving cycle in 2020 and its subsequent bull run in 2021 after metaverse tokens dominated the narrative. Solana (SOL), on the other hand, made its bones and all-time high simultaneously as one of the so-called “Ethereum Killers.” Fast forward to 2024, and The Sandbox (SAND) has slid into irrelevance, while Solana (SOL) bounced back in a big way. However, it’s not The Sandbox (SAND) nor Solana (SOL) that will make big gains in 2024—it’s the newly-launched lending protocol Kelexo (KLXO) that will. Read on to find out why.
Can The Sandbox (SAND) Regain Relevance in 2024?
The Sandbox (SAND) has seemingly fallen off a cliff after the crypto world has seemingly dropped the metaverse narrative and moved on to the next shiny thing. The Sandbox (SAND) has lost 33.3% in the past year, trading at $0.4936 as of this writing. That’s a whopping 94% from its all-time high of $8.40 at the peak of metaverse madness in November 2021. While The Sandbox (SAND) remains the biggest metaverse project by market cap, the hype surrounding the metaverse looks as though it were dead and bloated. Until then, The Sandbox (SAND) will probably remain well outside the island of relevance.
Solana (SOL) Breaks Below $90 Resistance
In contrast, Solana (SOL) turned in a comeback performance of the ages in 2023. After careening to lows of $9 in 2022, Solana (SOL) came back with a vengeance in 2023 as it posted a 11x gain, peaking last Christmas Day at $126 amid thriving activity on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. The increased DeFi activity and meme coin speculation on Solana (SOL) were among the catalysts of this resurgence. Solana (SOL) was trading at $92 at press time, regaining support at $90 after briefly trading at $88 in the past 24 hours.
Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Launch Goes Live Amid Massive Fanfare
2024 is in full swing—and the action is firmly moving on from Solana (SOL) and The Sandbox (SAND). One of the most highly-awaited presale events of the year is live as Web3 lending and borrowing platform Kelexo (KLXO) celebrates its stage 1 presale launch. Kelexo (KLXO) is making waves in the DeFi world by launching its decentralized lending and borrowing marketplace where borrowers can avail of instant credit facilities while lenders can freely dictate the terms and conditions of their loans—all through smart contracts. No KYC checks, no weeks-long waiting times, no credit investigations, no background checks, and no exorbitant fees whatsoever—with Kelexo (KLXO), it’s as simple as finding a loan whose terms work for the user, and a lender agreeing to put up the capital based on the terms they desire. It’s a win-win proposition for all.
The presale launch of Kelexo (KLXO) is expected to draw massive interest in the token. Its sophisticated, yet intuitive decentralized lending platform is everything that other traditional and Web3 platforms aren’t. Kelexo (KLXO) tokens will be available at a discounted price of $0.022 during stage 1, offering prospective investors a chance to be at the ground floor of an investment opportunity that’s guaranteed to moon in 2024.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.