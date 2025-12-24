Kalshi Expands To BNB Chain As Prediction Markets Scale Globally

Kalshi is pushing deeper into onchain infrastructure. The regulated prediction market has officially expanded to BNB Chain, adding another major network to its growing multi-chain footprint.
With the move, Kalshi now supports deposits and withdrawals for BNB and USDT on BSC. The expansion places BNB Chain alongside Solana, Base, and TRON as supported networks, significantly broadening access for global users.
The announcement was confirmed by BNB Chain in a public update, framing the integration as another step toward unlocking access to the world’s largest prediction market.
For Kalshi, the timing is deliberate. Prediction markets are no longer niche tools. They are becoming infrastructure for real-time expectations across politics, sports, crypto, and macroeconomic events.
Lower Friction Access Through Major Exchanges
The BNB Chain integration directly targets one of the biggest barriers in prediction markets: access.
International Kalshi account holders can now move funds through BSC using connected exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. This allows users to deposit and withdraw via familiar platforms, rather than navigating complex bridges or unsupported rails.
The result is simplicity. Funds move faster. Costs drop. And participation expands beyond crypto-native users.
Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange, allowing users to trade contracts tied to real-world outcomes. That regulatory status has helped it secure distribution partnerships that few prediction markets can match.
With BNB Chain added, Kalshi strengthens its position as a compliant, globally accessible venue that blends traditional finance standards with onchain settlement.
Market Activity Highlights Kalshi’s Growing Scale
The expansion arrives as Kalshi’s market activity continues to accelerate.
According to Dune’s data, the platform has now processed $23 billion in total trading volume. On the most recent day alone, approximately $381 million was traded. Current open interest stands at more than $331 million.
Participation is deep. Kalshi has recorded over 94 million cumulative trades to date. The median trade size is just $40, while the average trade size sits at $247. That combination points to broad retail participation alongside larger, structured positions.
The latest metrics were shared publicly by Kalshi’s data team, offering a snapshot of how quickly liquidity is compounding
This is not thin speculation. It is continuous, high-frequency engagement across markets.
Where Liquidity Concentrates, And Where It Diversifies
Sports dominate Kalshi’s volume profile. Cumulative sports trading has reached $18.1 billion, far outpacing other categories. Politics follows with $1.7 billion, while crypto-related markets have generated $955 million in cumulative volume.
But open interest tells a different story.
Unlike volume, which reflects short-term activity, open interest captures longer-horizon positioning. Here, exposure is more balanced across politics, crypto, entertainment, science and technology, and economics.
This balance signals a shift. Kalshi is no longer used only for event-driven sports betting. It is increasingly used to express macro views, hedge uncertainty, and position around longer-dated outcomes.
Data visualizations tracking this evolution highlight how prediction markets are moving beyond single-event trades into broader expectation-setting tools
Structured Trades Reshape How Users Express Views
Another notable trend is the rise of structured trading.
Kalshi has now executed over 1.5 million combo transactions. These trades bundle multiple outcomes into a single position, allowing users to express more nuanced views. More than $600 million in volume has been routed through combo trades so far.
Daily transaction counts now reach into the tens of thousands.
This matters because it shows intent. Users are not just betting on isolated outcomes. They are constructing scenarios. Hedging risk. Pricing correlations.
The structure mirrors tools traditionally reserved for institutional derivatives desks. On Kalshi, those tools are becoming accessible to a much broader audience.
Distribution Expands Beyond Crypto-native Rails
Kalshi’s growth is not only driven by onchain expansion. Distribution is widening rapidly across mainstream channels.
Over the past month, Kalshi has rolled out broadcast integrations with CNN and CNBC, bringing prediction market probabilities directly into live news coverage. It has also launched tokenized markets on Solana, tradable through Phantom wallet.
Brokerage access is expanding as well. Users can now engage with Kalshi through platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood, blurring the line between traditional trading apps and prediction markets.
These integrations are reshaping how information flows. Instead of post-event analysis, audiences are exposed to real-time probabilities driven by capital at risk.
Analysts tracking the broader prediction market sector note that what has changed is not just accuracy, but scale.
Cumulative prediction market volume across platforms has reached $14.12 trillion. Liquidity and participation continue to accelerate across Kalshi and Polymarket.
Early results are striking. Prediction markets are showing roughly 40% lower forecast error compared to consensus forecasts. During periods of volatility, that advantage increases to as much as 67%.
As volume grows, prices absorb information faster and with less noise. That dynamic turns prediction markets into a real-time expectations layer, often ahead of surveys, models, or analyst reports.
When uncertainty spikes, capital concentrates. And where money converges, probabilities sharpen.
With its expansion to BNB Chain, Kalshi is positioning itself at the center of that shift. Not as a novelty. But as infrastructure.
Prediction markets are no longer a side note. They are becoming signals. And those signals are increasingly shaping how markets interpret the world in real time.
