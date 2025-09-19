Justin Sun Pledges $SUN Buybacks With SunPerp Revenue

Justin Sun, CEO of TRON DAO, has just made one of his biggest announcements of 2025: All revenue from SunPerp DEX will be used for $SUN token buybacks.
This move comes right as hype around $ASTER lit up the market. Traders tuned in to the first-ever SunPerp Space on X, and the energy was electric.
Today https://t.co/FrvjQXSUCy is rotating its chief customer support role, and I’ll be taking it on for a day. Sunperp has just entered public beta, so feel free to use it as you like. If you run into any issues, just throw them my way. @SunPerp_DEX
— H.E. Justin Sun 👨🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 19, 2025
SunPerp is not positioning itself as just another DEX. It’s branding as DEX 2.0, the boundless imagination of next-gen trading.
$SUN Market Data
According to CoinMarketCap, $SUN trades at $0.023 with a $451M market cap.
The token has already reacted to Sun’s announcement with higher daily volumes as traders price in the new buyback mechanism.
With guaranteed buy pressure from platform revenue, $SUN is gaining momentum as one of TRON’s most critical ecosystem tokens.
Fixing Broken Incentives
Most decentralized exchanges bleed users through high trading fees. SunPerp is taking a different path.
The DEX offers the lowest rates across the TRON network, turning frequent trading into a profitable activity rather than a cost sink.
For active traders, this simple shift could be a game-changer.
Solving Liquidity Pain
Liquidity remains the backbone of perpetual trading. SunPerp’s advantage is clear: TRON already settles the largest global volume of USDT.
By plugging directly into this massive liquidity pool, SunPerp ensures deep markets and smooth execution.
No more slipping into shallow books, this is perp trading on a foundation of liquidity scale.
Protecting Traders From Snipers
Front-running and MEV have long haunted DeFi.
SunPerp introduces optional dark pool trading. This lets whales, and everyday users, hide positions while executing orders safely.
The result: protection against predatory bots and fairer markets for all participants.
Real Rewards For Early Users
The team isn’t shy about rewarding adoption.
Here’s what’s on the table:
- Fee refunds on first deposits
- Deposit incentives up to 12% APY
- Future airdrops for active traders
SunPerp’s alpha drop made one thing clear: this DEX wants early users to feel the upside of building its liquidity backbone.
Closing the CEX vs DEX Gap
One of the boldest ambitions for SunPerp is to close the gap between centralized and decentralized trading.
How?
- Higher leverage options
- Faster settlement
- Upcoming features like leaderboards and copy-trading
This is the CEX-like experience traders are used to, rebuilt entirely on-chain.
For those moving away from centralized platforms, SunPerp aims to be the natural alternative.
Justin Sun Steps Into Support Role
In a surprising move, Justin Sun himself announced he would rotate into Chief Customer Support for a day at SunPerp.
The platform just entered public beta, and Sun is inviting users to try it freely, with issues directed straight to him.
This kind of hands-on leadership reflects his ongoing pattern: launching bold experiments, standing behind them, and making himself visible to the community.
🚨 NEW | Justin Sun announced that all revenue generated from SunPerp will be used for $SUN token buybacks#SunPerp 🤝 #TRON pic.twitter.com/rcfjxVohw7
— PRIME 𝕏 (@primenews_en) September 19, 2025
SunPerp’s Role in TRON DeFi
TRON already dominates USDT settlement volume worldwide. Adding SunPerp to the ecosystem strengthens TRON’s grip on the on-chain derivatives sector.
Low fees, deep liquidity, user protection, and real rewards create a package that fills a gap in TRON’s DeFi stack.
Sun framed SunPerp as the “missing piece”, the protocol that finally gives TRON traders a native, next-gen perpetuals market.
Market Outlook For $SUN
Buyback announcements often act as catalysts for governance tokens. For $SUN, this is direct and continuous, all revenue funnels into market buy pressure.
Analysts expect that if SunPerp volumes rise, $SUN could become one of the most demand-backed tokens in the TRON ecosystem.
At $118M market cap today, $SUN remains relatively small compared to other DeFi governance tokens. The new model could shift that narrative if adoption accelerates.
Risks and Challenges
Of course, challenges remain.
Perpetual trading is a highly competitive niche, with established giants like dYdX, GMX, and Hyperliquid commanding large user bases.
SunPerp will need to scale incentives quickly to attract both traders and liquidity providers.
Security, fair order execution, and seamless UX will also be tested under real-world trading volumes.
SunPerp DEX 2.0 arrives at a moment where traders are demanding better options, safer, cheaper, and more rewarding than traditional DEXs.
With $SUN buybacks, deep liquidity through TRON’s USDT dominance, and a roadmap of user-focused features, SunPerp positions itself as more than an experiment.
It could reshape how traders view decentralized perpetuals, closing the gap with CEXs while rewarding its own community.
Justin Sun’s announcement wasn’t just hype, it set a new precedent.
By tying all DEX revenue to $SUN buybacks, he aligned platform growth directly with token value.
Add in low fees, dark pool protections, liquidity depth, and strong rewards, and SunPerp is shaping up as TRON’s most ambitious DeFi play yet.
For traders, the message is clear: this is what perp trading should feel like.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!