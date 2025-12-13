Jupiter Pushes Onchain Finance Forward With Its Biggest Upgrade Wave Yet

Solana Breakpoint wasn’t just another conference this year. It doubled as a stage for Jupiter to roll out its most aggressive product expansion to date.
The team revealed a coordinated set of upgrades touching lending, stablecoins, data infrastructure, developer tools, and trading execution , plus a major acquisition aimed at reshaping onchain liquidity.
The message is simple and loud: onchain finance is no longer a concept. It’s becoming a full system , and Jupiter wants to sit at the center of it.
With $1.08T in combined spot and perps volume year-to-date, the highest TVL on Solana at $2.7B, more than 34M active wallets, and a full 12-product stack across web, mobile, and API layers, Jupiter believes it’s uniquely positioned to drive the industry’s shift from offchain systems to fully onchain rails.
Breakpoint made that vision feel real. Let’s break down the upgrades one by one.
Jupiter Lend Goes Open Source as Solana’s Fastest-Growing Lending Market
The first reveal was a major one: Jupiter Lend is officially out of beta and now fully open-sourced. And it’s not just another lending app.
The protocol solves a historical problem in DeFi lending , inefficient risk management. Most lending markets can’t liquidate risky positions quickly, so they force borrowers into conservative LTV ratios, which limits capital efficiency.
Jupiter Lend, built with Fluid, takes a different path with tick-based liquidity. Every risky position can be liquidated in a single transaction. That unlocks a smoother UX:
- Highest LTVs in the industry
- Lowest liquidation penalties
- Deep liquidity for lenders
- Reduced volatility in interest rates
And there’s clear market demand. Jupiter Lend became the fastest protocol in Solana’s history to hit $1B in total supply, reaching the milestone in just eight days.
Now open-sourced, the protocol enters its next growth phase with full transparency and a design aimed at scaling across asset types.
JupUSD Is Coming , And It Completes Jupiter’s Full Stablecoin Flywheel
Another breakout moment at Breakpoint was the preview of JupUSD, Jupiter’s upcoming native stablecoin built in collaboration with Ethena.
Stablecoins alone aren’t enough , they need native integration. That’s been the missing link for most issuers.
Jupiter already routes billions in stablecoin volume through swaps, perps, and lending. Adding JupUSD completes the loop. When you control both the stablecoin and the platform where it circulates, you can build protocol-level incentives, unified liquidity, and product-layer synergy.
JupUSD goes live next week, but integrations are already built across Jupiter’s product suite:
- DCA
- Limit orders
- Prediction markets
- And more reward-generating surfaces
What stands out most is the potential revenue impact.
Right now, USDC has $78B in circulation, generating over $8M in daily revenue. Using the same ratio:
- Every $1B of JupUSD issued → $150,000+ in daily revenue
- At $10B supply → roughly $1.5M per day
And with 50% of protocol fees used for buybacks, that means $750,000 per day in buybacks at the $10B supply mark.
That number alone explains why JupUSD is one of Jupiter’s biggest bets yet.
VRFD Expands Into a Full Trusted Data Layer for Solana Tokens
Token data on Solana is a mess. Nearly 30,000 tokens launch every day, most of them scams, duplicates, or metadata errors. For years, builders and traders have been guessing.
Jupiter Verify changed that, quickly becoming the most trusted token verification system in DeFi , powering almost every major wallet, explorer, and terminal.
At Breakpoint, Jupiter pushed the system further with VRFD, a full token-data platform integrated across:
- Jupiter’s main site
- Mobile app
- Pro API
- Developer surfaces
VRFD goes beyond verification. It standardizes token metadata, surfaces high-signal insights, and creates a single trusted index for the entire Solana ecosystem.
After four years of iteration, VRFD now offers:
- The fastest approval flow
- Smart social validation
- Six-signal verification scoring
- Unified metadata consistency
It’s now the default truth layer for token information on Solana.
A Stronger Developer Platform and a More Advanced Trading Terminal
Developers have always used Jupiter’s APIs, but visibility was fragmented. Logs, usage stats, and performance metrics lived in separate tools.
The new Developer Platform fixes that. It consolidates:
- Logs
- Error detection
- Usage insights
- Performance analytics
- Real-time tracking for swaps, quotes, and token data
Builders can now monitor everything in one dashboard and debug with precision , including 429s, 500s, or downtime signals. It’s one of the most complete API toolkits in DeFi.
Jupiter also refreshed its trading terminal.
Built on Ultra v3 , Jupiter’s proprietary end-to-end trading engine , the new terminal is a unified hub for all asset classes with features such as:
- Real-time wallet tracking
- Alphascan’s data across 61+ launchpads
- Developer blacklisting tools
- OCO orders
- Partial fills
It’s a professional-grade terminal built around onchain-first execution.
Breakpoint Special: Pushing Onchain Finance Forward
Onchain finance is the future.
It is fundamentally a better system, with open rails, transparent logic, self-custody as a default, and verifiable rules which apply equally to everyone.
But the transition from off chain to… pic.twitter.com/bEygoA87uX
— Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) December 11, 2025
Rainfi Acquisition and A Unified Push Toward Onchain Finance
Jupiter closed the event with a major acquisition: Rainfi, the team behind Offer Book , a peer-to-peer liquidity model designed for off-chain, long-tail, and long-duration assets.
Rainfi helps Jupiter move toward a bold goal: a money market for every asset.
Offer Book eliminates price-based liquidations, making lending markets simpler and more transparent. The system goes live in Q1, and it plugs directly into Jupiter Lend’s borrower-first design.
Together with upgrades to the Rewards Hub , now tied to a $1M contribution pool plus referrals , Jupiter has strengthened every layer of its stack: lending, stablecoins, data, developers, execution, incentives, and liquidity.
These aren’t new directions. They’re deliberate upgrades to the systems already powering millions of traders and builders across Solana.
Breakpoint wasn’t just a product showcase. It was a signal. Jupiter is not building tools , it’s building the rails for onchain finance to become the default financial experience.
And with JupUSD on the way, the next phase might be its biggest yet.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
