Jupiter Lend Hits $1B in TVL, Just 10 Days After Launch, All The Data You Need

Jupiter Lend has exploded onto the scene. The lending protocol reached $1 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) only ten days after launch, according to CryptoRank
Powered by 0xFluid, the platform is already the second-largest lending market on Solana.
The speed of adoption shows how fast liquidity moves in the Solana ecosystem. With simple design, high loan-to-value ratios, and isolated vaults, Jupiter Lend is positioning itself as the go-to market for both borrowers and lenders.
What is Jupiter Lend?
Jupiter Lend, or @jup_lend, is the latest addition to the “Jupiverse.” The goal is simple: make borrowing better and lending easier.
Borrowers can access up to 95% LTV, face some of the lowest liquidation penalties in DeFi, and enjoy isolated vaults that reduce contagion risk. Repayments are just as smooth. Loans can be repaid from any wallet with a single link.
Lenders, on the other hand, get one-click vaults with automated APY optimization. It means your capital works harder without you having to micromanage positions.
Built on 0xFluid’s engine, Jupiter Lend’s public beta is already live. It’s also integrated into the Jupiter mobile app, making it simple to explore DeFi markets from a phone. Access is open through:
- [jup.ag/lend/earn](https://jup.ag/lend/earn)
- The Jupiter mobile app directly
For this walkthrough, we’ll use the web platform and fund a wallet with 50 $JUP to test the features.
Earn Passive Yield with Vaults
One of the biggest draws of Jupiter Lend is its earning vaults. By depositing crypto, you earn passive yield automatically.
The vaults route liquidity into pools that deliver the best available yield. Supported assets include:
- $USDC
- $SOL
- $USDT
- $EURC
- $USDG
- $USDS
Each comes with its own APY, allowing users to pick the most attractive option.
A key detail: assets deposited in Earn cannot be used as collateral for borrowing. These are strictly yield strategies. For example, depositing $USDC (CMC rank 2, market cap $34.5B) generates stable passive income without risk of over-leverage.
Borrow Against Crypto Collateral
Jupiter Lend also gives users the ability to borrow against their crypto. Each supply-borrow pair has its own isolated vault, so your assets stay secure and separated from other markets.
When you deposit, you start earning yield on the supplied tokens immediately. At the same time, you can borrow another asset. Interest applies on the borrowed side.
For instance, using 50 $JUP (CMC rank 76, market cap $1.2B) as collateral allows borrowing in $USDC. That means your $JUP continues to work for you while you unlock liquidity without selling it.
The protocol enforces liquidation thresholds. If the loan-to-value gets too high, part of your collateral may be liquidated. But with Jupiter Lend’s system, penalties are much smaller than what most lending markets impose.
Multiply with Leverage
Another powerful feature is Multiply. This allows you to loop positions to gain leverage on your assets.
Here’s how it works: you supply a token, borrow against it, then redeposit the borrowed token as collateral. The cycle repeats until you reach your desired leverage.
The upside is amplified yield. The downside is higher liquidation risk. If prices move against you, your collateral can be liquidated much faster.
Still, for advanced users, Multiply unlocks new strategies that traditional lending markets can’t match. As Dee_Bnk notes
, Solana-native lending markets like Jupiter are rewriting the rules of on-chain leverage.
Why Jupiter Lend Matters
The launch of Jupiter Lend shows how quickly DeFi on Solana is maturing. Just months ago, many assumed Ethereum L2s would dominate lending activity. Now, Solana protocols are hitting billion-dollar milestones in days, not months.
Several features explain the traction:
- High LTVs: Borrowers can unlock more liquidity without selling core holdings.
- Lower liquidation penalties: Risk remains, but losses are minimized.
- Isolated vaults: One bad market doesn’t spill over into others.
- Mobile-first access: Integrated directly into Jupiter Mobile for easy onboarding.
The design makes it attractive to both sophisticated yield farmers and casual DeFi users who just want a place to park their $SOL or $USDC for returns.
The Jupiter Lend Bigger Picture
At $1B TVL, Jupiter Lend is already reshaping Solana’s lending landscape. Only Solend is ahead in size. But Jupiter’s growth curve suggests it could soon rival or even surpass older incumbents.
With the combination of yield vaults, flexible borrowing, and leverage tools, it is turning into a complete DeFi hub inside the Jupiter ecosystem. The protocol is not just another lending market, it’s becoming the backbone of liquidity for Solana traders.
And the momentum isn’t slowing down. Liquidity is flowing in, strategies are being tested, and mobile users are joining at record pace.
Jupiter Lend proves how fast innovation moves in crypto. Ten days was all it took to attract $1B in deposits. By solving pain points for both lenders and borrowers, it has carved out a spot as a core player in Solana DeFi.
Whether you’re looking to earn steady yield, unlock liquidity without selling tokens, or experiment with leverage, Jupiter Lend offers a streamlined path. The risk is still there, as always in DeFi, but the upside is clear.
With 0xFluid powering its engine and the Jupiter ecosystem pushing adoption, Jupiter Lend might just be the protocol that brings the next wave of users into Solana lending.
Will Jup Lend surpass Kamino by the end of the year?
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
