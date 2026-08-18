Jheioff Offers Six-Figure Bounty For Leads As Gate.io's Promised Investigation Stalls

Some crypto disputes fade quietly after the initial outrage cycle passes, but the ongoing case involving Gate.io user @jheioff has simmered for weeks before boiling over into a public, six-figure bounty for information following a $1.7 million theft claim against the exchange.

This week, Jheioff put real money behind the frustration, offering $100,000 out of pocket for leads that could crack the case open, and pointedly noted that Gate.io has gone quiet on the matter entirely.

How This Case Actually Started

To understand why this bounty matters, it helps to go back to where the whole thing began. In early July, Jheioff, a verified Gate.io user, logged in after being away for several days and found their account completely drained, with roughly $1.7 million in crypto assets missing. What made the case unusual from the start was that the account had every security layer Gate.io offers switched on: real-name verification, phone authentication, Google Authenticator, and email notifications. Despite all of that, Jheioff said they received no alert as the account's password and security settings were changed without authorization.

Gate.io's initial response only made things worse. The exchange pushed back publicly, stating that the actions taken on the account appeared to be user-initiated, fully verified, and properly logged in its backend systems, effectively suggesting Jheioff was responsible for their own losses. That posture triggered a wave of criticism across crypto social media, and within a week, the exchange had recorded more than $207 million in net withdrawals as users grew nervous about the platform's security and its handling of the dispute. Facing mounting backlash, Gate.io eventually reversed course, issued a public apology, and said it would form an internal team to reinvestigate the claim.

Where The Case Stalled: Evidence, Verification, And Delays

That apology, however, didn't translate into a resolved case. According to Jheioff's own account of the following weeks, the process of actually cooperating with law enforcement turned into a drawn-out back-and-forth. Jheioff says that once police opened a formal case, they provided Gate.io with everything requested, the case filing decision, the IDs of the investigating officers, and a judicial evidence request letter.

From there, Jheioff alleges Gate.io repeatedly raised new procedural hurdles: first asking for documents in a different file format over concerns about viruses, then suggesting the submitted materials might be falsified or that the police officers involved could be impersonators, and eventually demanding video verification of the officers' identities, something Jheioff says the police were only able to offer via voice call at the time. Gate.io has denied withholding evidence or deliberately delaying the investigation, but the dispute over process has continued to overshadow any resolution of the underlying theft.

Jheioff's $100,000 Bounty And What It's Actually Asking For

That stalemate is what pushed Jheioff to go public with the bounty this week. In a post laying out the offer in detail, Jheioff said the attacker appeared to have access to information that even Jheioff themselves couldn't fully recall, including their exact registration year, registration location, and details of a single OTC transaction dating back to 2019. That level of specificity, Jheioff argued, points toward something more troubling than an ordinary phishing attack: possible data breaches, unauthorized internal queries, abuse of backend access privileges, or information being leaked by someone connected to the exchange.

The bounty is specifically soliciting the attacker's true identity, the flow of the stolen funds, the source of the leaked information, and internal records covering backend queries, identity verification, liveness detection, security resets, withdrawal approvals, and internal communications tied to the case. Jheioff says current or former Gate employees, partner service providers, or any other informed individuals are welcome to come forward, with leads verified by lawyers and police and rewards scaled to how directly they contribute to identifying suspects or recovering funds, up to the full $100,000. Perhaps the most pointed line in the whole post is the closing one: that Gate "no longer dares" to respond to the tweets, but that the facts won't disappear simply because the exchange has gone silent.

What Gate.io's CEO Promised Earlier This Month

The bounty lands in sharp contrast to what Gate.io's CEO, Han, had said publicly just weeks earlier. In a statement posted to X, Han committed to taking full responsibility for the matter, saying lawyers were fully engaged and the exchange was firmly cooperating with police to investigate the truth of the incident.

He went further, pledging that for any portion of the case officially determined to be Gate's responsibility, the exchange would compensate the user double and would not shirk that obligation. As part of that pledge, Han said Gate had placed $3.4 million on-chain for public supervision, framing it as a concrete signal of the exchange's commitment. Han closed the post by extending that promise to every Gate user, stating that any loss shown to be caused by the platform's own responsibility would be covered in full.

The Gap Between The Promise And The Silence

What makes this story worth following isn't just the size of the bounty, it's the gap between Han's public commitment and what Jheioff describes as total silence in the weeks since. A pledge to take full responsibility and place funds on-chain for supervision is a strong public statement, but it doesn't, on its own, answer the specific questions Jheioff is now asking: how did an attacker obtain information Jheioff themselves had trouble recalling, and why has the exchange reportedly stopped engaging on the case entirely. I think that's the real tension driving this story forward, not whether Gate.io said the right things in July, but whether anything concrete has actually happened since.

What Happens Next In This Case

For now, the case remains open, the $1.7 million remains unrecovered as far as public reporting shows, and Jheioff's bounty is a direct attempt to force movement where official channels appear to have stalled.

Whether the $100,000 offer produces a genuine lead, from inside Gate.io or elsewhere, will likely determine whether this becomes a case study in successful crowd-sourced crypto investigation, or simply another unresolved exchange dispute that fades from the timeline once the next controversy takes its place. Either way, Jheioff has made clear this isn't going away quietly, and with real money now attached to real answers, Gate.io's continued silence is likely to draw more scrutiny, not less.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

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