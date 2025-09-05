Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Bets Big on Ethereum With 10,000 $ETH Purchase

Yunfeng Financial Group, the Hong Kong-listed firm backed by Jack Ma, has officially entered the Ethereum market. The company confirmed the purchase of 10,000 ETH, worth around $44 million at current prices, according to CoinMarketCap.
The buy was fully funded with cash reserves. No loans. No leverage. Management calls it a “strategic allocation” as Yunfeng expands into Web3, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. Ethereum, they say, will serve as a reserve asset for the group.
Ethereum Becomes a Core Holding
Yunfeng confirmed in its announcement that Ethereum will now be reported as part of its investment portfolio in official filings. The group stressed that ETH isn’t just a speculative bet—it’s a building block.
Executives pointed to Ethereum’s role in tokenization projects, decentralized finance (DeFi), and even insurance products. The idea: ETH will act as a foundation for new Web3 financial solutions that align with Yunfeng’s current services in brokerage, asset management, and insurance.
By adding Ethereum, Yunfeng reduces reliance on fiat currencies while broadening its exposure to the fast-growing digital economy.
This isn’t a one-off. Yunfeng made clear that the 10,000 ETH buy is just the start of a broader digital asset strategy. The company plans to expand its treasury to include other leading tokens, specifically Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL).
BTC remains the benchmark store of value, while SOL has become a go-to chain for low-cost DeFi and NFT activity. A multi-asset strategy, according to management, will prepare Yunfeng for long-term opportunities in decentralized markets.
Jack Ma’s Indirect Link
Jack Ma’s name adds weight to the move. Public filings show that the Alibaba founder holds roughly 11.15% of Yunfeng Financial through Yunfeng Capital. While Ma isn’t directly involved in day-to-day operations, his stake connects Yunfeng to one of China’s most influential entrepreneurs.
That link enhances credibility. It signals to markets that this isn’t just a mid-tier Hong Kong financial firm experimenting with crypto. It’s a group tied to one of Asia’s most recognizable business figures, now pivoting from traditional finance to blockchain.
Exchange Data Paints a Bigger Picture
The timing of Yunfeng’s purchase also stands out. On-chain data shows that Ethereum exchange balances just went negative for the first time on record.
Billions of dollars in ETH are being pulled from exchanges, according to analytics cited by SentoraHQ and Cas Abbe on X. This shift signals accumulation, not selling.
- When exchange balances fall, selling pressure dries up.
- Long-term holders lock supply, leaving less ETH available for quick trades.
- Market tops only appear after a reversal, not at the start of this trend.
“This isn’t noise,” wrote The Crypto Basic in a market update. “ETH is being positioned to hold, not to sell.”
Why Ethereum?
Ethereum is more than a token. It powers an ecosystem. From tokenized assets to DeFi lending, from NFT marketplaces to insurance models, ETH sits at the center.
For a financial group like Yunfeng, Ethereum offers practical utility:
- Tokenization of real-world assets: property, funds, and even insurance contracts.
- Smart contracts: automated settlements in financial products.
- DeFi access: liquidity pools, staking, yield strategies.
In short, ETH isn’t just an investment—it’s an infrastructure play.
Implications for Finance in Asia
Yunfeng’s move may spark broader shifts in Asian financial services. Hong Kong regulators already position the city as a global digital asset hub. With Yunfeng now holding Ethereum, other listed firms may follow.
The company’s traditional operations—brokerage, insurance, and asset management—can now integrate blockchain-based products. That opens the door to tokenized insurance, blockchain-backed savings, and investment funds denominated in ETH or BTC.
Zooming out, both Bitcoin and Ethereum show sustained outflows from exchanges this week. That’s not a sign of panic selling. It’s the opposite. Long-term holders are positioning for future gains.
For Ethereum, the negative exchange balance is historic. For Yunfeng, it’s a chance to get ahead of the curve.
The takeaway: ETH supply is shrinking, demand is rising, and one of Asia’s best-known financial groups just placed a $44 million bet on the future.
Closing Thoughts
Yunfeng Financial’s 10,000 ETH purchase isn’t just another corporate buy. It’s a statement. The Jack Ma-linked firm is betting on Ethereum as a reserve asset and as the foundation for future financial products.
With exchange balances turning negative, the timing looks deliberate. This marks the start of Yunfeng’s digital asset strategy and possibly a new chapter for traditional finance in Asia.
