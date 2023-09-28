Is It Time To Cash Out of Algorand and Cash Into Everlodge?

While many cryptocurrencies have bounced back in 2023, Algorand has continued to fall. The project is down by over 70%, and its daily trading volume has fallen exponentially. While a few investors try to push Algorand’s value back up, many choose to cash out.
Meanwhile, the number of investors buying Everlodge has grown exponentially. The presale is becoming a massive hit in the DeFi space, and, with a number of unique applications, could become a top DeFi project by 2025.
What Makes Everlodge Unique?
Having already experienced a surge of 80% during its presale, experts believe that Everlodge is the next big crypto project. Thousands of investors buy into the project weekly, and its token is expected to increase in value again before the end of September.
Everlodge is the world’s first DeFi marketplace for travel properties. The fully decentralized marketplace lets investors fractionally invest in various property types. These include hotels, holiday homes, luxury villas and more. Due to fractionalization, investors can buy a fraction of an NFT for as little as $100.
With each NFT they buy, an investor will buy ownership of a property. This means each property will have multiple owners, each of which will be able to generate a passive income based on their total ownership.
This application has a number of advantages over traditional holiday home investments. Firstly, no credit or background checks are required. This means individuals can get involved no matter their background. Secondly, all data is stored on the blockchain. As a result, investors don’t need multiple third parties or endless paperwork to make a purchase.
In just a few years, experts believe that Everlodge could significantly disrupt the travel property market. With house prices rising and wages remaining the same, many investors will be looking for more lucrative opportunities. Everlodge not only fills this need but also offers much more.
For example, investors holding Everlodge’s ELDG tokens will be granted free stays at properties. These properties will be part of the Everlodge ecosystem and will be based worldwide. This gives token holders free accommodation, or alternatively, they could sell their stay for additional profit.
Investors looking to get involved in the Everlodge presale can currently purchase tokens for just $0.018. With tokens expected to hit $0.035 and surge an additional 30x post-presale, investors could make significant returns by the end of 2023.
Algorand Is Down 74.90% In 2023
Algorand has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies of 2023. In just one year, Algorand’s price has decreased from $0.43 to $0.09972, destroying the project’s reputation in the process.
A major turning point for Algorand was in April 2023, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Bittrex, a leading crypto exchange. The SEC claimed that Bittrex had illegally sold securities, one of which included Algorand. This created a negative reputation around the project, which has slowed its adoption.
Being a relatively new project, this was a major hit for Algorand. As a result, many developers have chosen to use Algorand competitors such as Ethereum and Solana. While Algorand could bounce back, many investors are buying alternatives like Everlodge to minimize further losses.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.