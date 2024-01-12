Investors from Toncoin (TON) and Cosmos (ATOM) rush to buy into the newly launched Pushd (PUSHD) presale

Whispers mark the early days of revolutions. Yet, the up-and-coming innovative web3 e-commerce platform, Pushd, has raised the dust. Since its presale began, Pushd has been electrifying Toncoin (TON) and Cosmos (ATOM) investors. Why is Pushd seeing astounding demand in its ongoing presale stage 3? Let’s find out.
Cosmos (ATOM) Ecosystem Divided, Triggers Negative Sentiments Despite
The popular Tendermint-based scalable and interoperable network of blockchains, Cosmos (ATOM), has faced recent challenges with internal discord and the proposal for a chain split. This was a surprising paradox, especially for a crypto protocol that promises interoperability. As a result, Cosmos (ATOM) investors are flocking en masse to Pushd’s trailblazing presale.
Before the proposal, Cosmos (ATOM) was hit hard by an inflation bite. While some analysts believe the potential hard fork can control inflation, the Cosmos (ATOM) token quickly declined by over 3%, further sliding by 25% in December. Many investors and DeFi traders within Cosmos (ATOM) frown on the decision as it will drastically cut down staking rewards. Currently, the Cosmos (ATOM) token is still reeling in bear pressure, hovering around $10.5 with a small 2.7% increase in 7 days.
Toncoin (TON) Dips by 17% in 7 Days. Will it Recover?
Like Cosmos (ATOM), investors have also ditched its bear-stricken Toncoin (TON) while reassessing their trajectory with Pushd’s promising ICO. Toncoin (TON) started as a decentralized blockchain project by media giant Telegram.
Unfortunately, Toncoin fell into a deep descent after the bear trend and market uncertainties of 2023. Once claiming the 10th spot in top crypto by market cap, Toncoin (TON) dropped by over 62% from $2.9 to $1.1 last year. However, Toncoin (TON) is still consolidating at $ 2.4 with no signs of recovery.
Trailblazing E-commerce Platform, Pushd, Becomes a Web3 Sensation
With over $6 trillion in annualized valuation, e-commerce has become an integral part of global retail. Over time, buying and selling have seen a transformative change with Pushd as the latest e-commerce innovation. Pushd is a web3 marketplace powered by blockchain technology for unparalleled trading experience and seamless product discovery.
Think of Pushd like Amazon and eBay. But Pushd is so much more. It aims to push the boundaries of e-commerce, offering a peer-to-peer platform built on blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions without any middleman. Additionally, users can escape the clutches of steep fees and delayed transaction processing while benefiting from faster, cheaper, and more private online shopping.
Pushd’s potential has not gone unnoticed by investors and venture capitalists. In fact, Toncoin (TON) and Cosmos (ATOM) investors are flocking to align with an innovative and growth-oriented project. Pushd’s presale quickly surpassed over 8,000 sign-ups in less than five days. The third stage is almost sold out at $0.06 – so what are you waiting for?
As Cosmos (ATOM) faces internal discord, and Toncoin (TON) loses ground; Pushd has stood tall as an excellent alternative. Pushd’s mission to redefine online trading and innovate the e-commerce industry is already raising the dust, with every forward-thinking and smart investor turning to its ongoing presale.
