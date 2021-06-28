The global pandemic changed the way we think, act, work, and feel – hopefully for the better in terms of expanding our horizons on changing the status quo. This includes the world of startups and investing. It used to be a foregone conclusion that if you really wanted to make it in the startup world, you’d need to pack up and head out west to Silicon Valley. If not, at least some of the larger VC locations in the United States. It’s possible that this paradigm is about to shift in its balance of power though, as Africa is quickly becoming a new and exciting land of opportunity.
Sounds far fetched? Let’s examine. Consider that out of all the nations in the world, the 5 fastest growing economies were located in Africa. These economies are expanding at more than double the rate of the worldwide average. And it isn’t just startups – big tech is also taking the plunge putting in major offices – from Facebook to Google, Microsoft and more. Agriculture and many other industries are taking off as well.
Don’t miss this opportunity – it is time to consider and learn more about investing in Africa. Check out the visual deep dive below for more information: