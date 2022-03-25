Introducing the Kusunoki Token – The Cryptocurrency of the Samurai

Who would have thought that 686 years later, the samurai Kusunoki Masashige would have a cryptocurrency in his honor? And yet, here we are. Our soon-to-be-developed game Kusunoki Samurai takes players on a whirlwind experience through the world of ancient Japan, following this lone samurai on his quest to bring vengeance upon his land which finds itself in some difficulty. Utilizing his skill, determination, and courage – this samurai must defeat all who stand in his way and regain the status that his people once held.
You’re probably asking – “What does all this have to do with cryptocurrency?”.
Let’s find out.
Integrating Cryptocurrency into Kusunoki Samurai
Ever since this game was merely an idea, we’ve wanted to incorporate cryptocurrency into the gameplay and the overall ecosystem that we are creating. The reason for this is that we want this game to act as a natural onramp for new people to discover cryptocurrency and learn how this new technology operates in the real world.
As a result, we have natively integrated our very own coin into the game, and we hope that by doing so, we might encourage the sort of curiosity and interest that helps to expand the wider industry. This is important because this new technology represents a paradigm shift in how we transfer and store value – and we want to ensure that everyone is included in this financial revolution.
Introducing the Kusunoki Token
It’s for this reason that we are very proud to introduce the Kusunoki Token, a token that players can earn as they complete quests in the game. Once you have accumulated enough of the token, you can then use it to acquire armor, weapons, equipment, and a variety of other digital assets that will help you on your quests. This token is a key accelerator for success in the game and it acts as a totally independent store of value that you create just by playing.
Outside of the game, the coin also has utility. We wanted to make sure that the coin is liquid and tradeable with other cryptocurrencies, allowing you to transfer the rewards from the game into other forms of value that you can benefit from.
The valuation of the coin will grow as the ecosystem grows and the additional layer of NFTs brings more substance to the micro-economy. Our hope is that this coin becomes one that has value far outside the game environment itself. The community that will gather around it should give it the impetus it needs to reward early adopters and support sustainable development over the long term.
This is the cryptocurrency of the samurai and we’re incredibly excited to see what people do with it. If this can act as the first cryptocurrency encounter for new people, then it can be a springboard for learning about the space more generally. All of which contributes to greater financial inclusion and a more well-rounded financial system that works for everyone.
Is there a better way to honor one of the greatest samurais of all time?
We don’t think so.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.