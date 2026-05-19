Integrating Chainlink To Solidify DeFi Between Kraken’s Layer-2 Ecosystem

INK, A Layer-2 blockchain backed by Kraken, is building out its oracle infrastructure by announcing Chainlink will be the network’s primary oracle provider.
This marks an important step forward in the continued development of secure decentralized finance infrastructure throughout the ecosystem. This upgrade is made possible via Ink’s involvement in Chainlink Scale, an initiative created to provide low-cost access to enterprise-grade oracle delivery services for blockchain ecosystems.
The announcement attracted rapid notice in the DeFi space, as oracle infrastructure is one of the most crucial layers supporting decentralized applications. This also means every lending platform, derivatives exchange, perpetual market and any onchain financial product relies to some degree on non-secural external accurate and up-to minute price information.
As part of this partnership, Ink will give developers building on its network direct access to Chainlink Data Feeds eliminating the need for each team to independently find and implement disparate oracle solutions. The integration is aimed at simplifying development processes while improving overall ecosystem reliability.
NEW: @krakenfx’s L2 chain Ink joins Chainlink Scale & upgrades to Data Feeds as the ecosystem’s oracle infra solution.
Through the Scale program, @inkonchain is providing a substantial capital commitment to give DeFi devs cost-efficient access to enterprise-grade oracles. https://t.co/uAWFnocHhk pic.twitter.com/LhEmcriE7I
— Chainlink (@chainlink) May 19, 2026
This partnership further highlights how Layer-2 ecosystems are focusing more on institutional-level infrastructure amidst growing competition between Ethereum scaling solutions. Newer ecosystems see secure data infrastructure as an essential foundational layer for sustainable growth, rather than just optional peripherals bolted onto the side of the most bleeding edge layer.
Ink Builds Out Its DeFi Infrastructure
The decision for Ink to implement Chainlink across its ecosystem demonstrates how the need for reliable oracle networks are increasingly vital components of modern DeFi frameworks. Smart contracts in DeFi lack the ability to independently access offchain market data, requiring oracle providers to bring outside the blockchain data into their native environments.
As a result, components such as liquidation engines and lending collateral calculations are dependent on highly accurate pricing inputs. Any delay, tampering or misrepresentation in data feeds can trigger instability across entire protocols. Oracle failures have a long history of being the main cause behind triggering cascading liquidations, facilitating exploits and destroying users financials in DeFi.
Ink itself directly confronted this difficulty in its announcement, asserting that onchain markets hinge eventually on just one crucial input: price data. Until there are trusted infrastructure that supports these feeds, lending markets, perpetual protocols, and trading systems stay vulnerable.
Ink is upgrading its oracle infrastructure across the ecosystem to @Chainlink.
By joining Chainlink Scale, Ink is delivering Chainlink Data Feeds to every protocol building on the chain.
Why this matters:
Onchain markets resolve down to one input: the price.
If that input is…
— ink (@inkonchain) May 19, 2026
Ink acts as a universal standard to access the correct oracle infrastructure needed to securely use any data feed across the entire Chainlink Data Feeds ecosystem from day 1. Instead of projects needing to evaluate and deploy custom oracle solutions on an individual basis, the chain has integrated a battle-tested and trusted oracle framework natively into its ecosystem.
Why Oracle Infrastructure Matters
Ink’s news has reminded on a large scale why oracle systems are so important as one of the most critical layers in decentralized finance. Blockchain networks themselves will not solve for execution and settlement, they rely on external market data to bridge real world prices and events.
Accurate pricing is a must-have, especially for lending protocols. Because collateral values can be dynamic, liquidation mechanisms need up-to-the-second updates to provide sufficient time for all positions within a market to recover from partial liquidations. Challenges with delay or manipulation of the feed can let unhealthy positions exist, or cause unnecessary liquidations.
So do derivatives markets, which rely on fast and accurate data for determining positions, executing trades, and managing funding rates. When building DeFi infrastructure targeting institutional adoption, the tolerance for unreliable infrastructure shrinks dramatically.
This context is crucial to understanding why Chainlink has risen to become the leading oracle provider throughout a large portion of DeFi. Operating on the infrastructure of independent data aggregates, multiple independent data aggregation sources and an decentralised community of node operators with the ability to cross-reference data for verification onchain, all designed to mitigate manipulation risks through a low risk approach.
Ink highlighted these advantages further in its rollout announcement, stating that Chainlink Data Feeds leverage multi-source aggregation, independent node operators, and secure onchain parameters. Combined, these features will help protocols keep prices steady and accurate even in a volatile market.
Chainlink Expands in the Crypto Ecosystem
This also highlights Chainlink’s continual growth beyond the Ethereum mainnet into new chains. During the last two years, this oracle provider gained a solid footing across various lending protocols, tokenized asset platforms, stablecoin systems and Layer-2 networks.
The Scale program by Chainlink is all about helping ecosystems subsidise costs of oracle access for devs to help accelerate network adoption as well. And participating chains can provide builders enterprise-grade oracle infrastructure to help individual projects avoid high on-chain operational costs during the early stages of development.
This model has become more appealing over time, as new ecosystems battle to pull dapp developers off established chains. Due to this, infrastructure partnerships are now a core piece of ecosystem growth strategies, with developers focusing on security tooling, liquidity access, and integration support before deploying applications.
This partnership adds yet another feather in the cap for Chainlink, as it positions itself to be the industry standard oracle solution across new-layer 1 blockchains. DeFi is one of the areas where the company has many deep integrations, covering a wide range of fields including lending, derivatives, tokenized real-world assets and cross-chain interoperability.
The Ink expansion is part of a larger movement across Layer-2 ecosystems working towards developing an “all-in-one” self-contained financial stack, able to support anything from DeFi primitives up to institutional-grade applications. More and more, reliable oracle systems are seen as a fundamental part of what serious liquidity providers and professional trading activity will require.
Kraken’s Layer 2 Aspirations Hit Full Throttle
Kraken’s wider game with blockchain infrastructure can also be seen in the oracle upgrade of Ink. Kraken is positioning the exchange-backed Layer-2 network as a potentially scalable decentralized applications environment, safe in part due to the reputation and built-up infrastructure of Kraken’s brand and exchange ecosystem.
The competition between Ethereum Layer-2 networks has become noticeably fiercer these last two years. Ecosystems are now racing to get not only users but the infrastructure that is essential for sustainable DeFi growth.
Ink hopes that its use of Chainlink throughout the ecosystem will help establish a stronger technical base before scaling larger financial applications. Out of the box, this strategy is indicative of a growing realization that the sustainability of DeFi growth is as much tied to providing reliable infrastructure-oriented services as to liquidity or user incentives.
This partnership may also bring new developers to launch applications on Ink, particularly those in search of oracle support without the overhead of building integrations. Stake utility gives easy access to infrastructure. Makes onboarding for new projects frictionless.
With decentralized finance evolving toward broader institutional adoption, ecosystems that bring together scalability with trusted infrastructure and an amateur-friendly development experience may find themselves significantly better positioned for the long haul.
Ink’s connection to Chainlink represents a broader trend that the next competitive landscape for blockchains is moving away from pure transaction throughput for now. The quality and security of a chain’s infrastructure, as well as its ecosystem tooling, are becoming deciding factors in determining which chains will draw in the next wave of DeFi apps and capital flows.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!