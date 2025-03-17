Institutional Investor Nets $8.2 Million Profit from ENS Holdings After Strategic Trades

A prominent institution, likely Blockchain Capital, has made significant profits from its strategic acquisition and subsequent sale of Ethereum Name Service ($ENS) tokens over the last several months.
This savvy trading has seen the entity not only accumulate large quantities of ENS during its low point but also capitalize on the token’s price surge by selling at a considerably higher valuation. In total, the institution has realized a profit of $8.2 million after selling a substantial portion of its ENS holdings over the past three months.
Strategic Hoarding and Profitable Sales of ENS Tokens
Blockchain Capital, or the likely entity behind this move, has displayed a keen understanding of market cycles and token price fluctuations. The institution initially acquired a significant number of $ENS tokens in 2023, when prices were at their lowest point.
According to reports, they withdrew 1.306 million ENS from Binance in 2023, amounting to roughly $16.23 million at the time of purchase, with an average purchase price of $12.4 per token.
This accumulation strategy seems to have very well paid off, as $ENS saw a significant price increase at the end of 2024. By the end of 2024, when $ENS’s price had already vastly exceeded the value of $40, the institution, which had very much been an accretion, began to offload that which it had accrued very gradually. In thick of the last three months alone, it has tokenized the free fall of 766,000 ENS tokens in this ecosystem and beyond for a total net profit of $$ that quite notably exceeds the figure of $17.71 million, in fact slightly beyond $23.1 million.
Movement of ENS Tokens Across Exchanges
Over the past three months, 766,000 ENS tokens have been sold and transferred to numerous crypto exchanges, including OKX, Bybit, and Gate.io. They’ve moved using an address under which those sales can be closely tracked and which can be closely associated with the liquidation of those tokens. With all the processes involved in moving those tokens—sales, transfers, multiple exchanges, and so forth—the whole thing resembles a well-executed and certainly a well-planned liquidation. Why not take advantage of sales on OKX in the morning and on Bybit in the evening or whatever market conditions may exist on each of the various platforms?
Using several exchanges also shows a certain sophistication in the institution’s operations. Selling in tranches across several platforms almost has to be done deliberately to space out the sales and avoid the appearance of a market dump. Selling by any large player is always a risk for triggering market slippage. In this case, the involved institution almost certainly seemed to avoid that risk and, by extension, attempted to maintain a favorable price during the whole sell-off.
Current Holdings and Market Outlook
Even after selling a large part of their ENS holdings, the institution continues to hold a significant amount of $ENS. At present, their treasury holds 540,000 ENS tokens, with a current price of approximately $8.85 million. Yet even after realizing significant profits over the past few months, the decision to not sell all their ENS tokens might reflect a belief in the continued growth potential of not just $ENS but of the Ethereum Name Service project as a whole. Further adoption and price appreciation might be in the service’s future, and this institution appears to want a seat at the table.
Moreover, the current $ENS holdings of the institution imply that they are keeping exposure to the asset while also profiting from its recent price appreciation. They have sold a decent amount of their holdings at decent prices, but they are still in the game and seem to imply that they have future value expectations for $ENS as the project continues to develop.
Conclusion: The Art of Strategic Trading in the Crypto Market
This institutional investor’s actions in the $ENS market are a prime example of the types of sophisticated trading strategies that institutional players are in the process of implementing within the cryptocurrency space. By picking up the tokens at relatively low prices and offloading them at much higher market prices, they have not only maintained significant positions within the asset but have, in all likelihood, realized some pretty substantial profits in that space while doing so.
The crypto market keeps changing, and so do its large institutional investors. These investors show us that the practices of yore have no place in the current climate. Instead, they offer a better model—one that the rest of us might also do well to adopt: pay more attention to the crypto we own, make decisions with it in mind, and when the time is right, do what needs to be done. For the long-term future to be bright for $ENS, this is a model that needs to be followed.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!