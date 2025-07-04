Injective Ecosystem Tokens Below $1M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

Injective (INJ) is a cutting-edge layer‑1 blockchain protocol built for decentralized finance (DeFi).
It offers cross-chain support, zero‑gas trading, and fast transactions via its interoperable architecture. The ecosystem includes diverse applications like oracles, liquid staking, decentralized derivatives, and other DeFi innovation. Thereby, bringing together numerous smaller-cap tokens powering unique use-cases, such as Lithium, UniLend, Hashgard, Tidal Finance, and Stride Staked INJ.
Lithium (LITH)
Lithium Finance is an oracle protocol within the Injective ecosystem, using collective intelligence and machine learning to value illiquid assets—like pre‑IPO stocks and private equity—on-chain. It partners directly with Injective Labs for decentralized asset pricing
The core mission of Lithium is to transform the landscape of investment management by integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the collective wisdom of crowds. This approach aims to enhance the accuracy and accessibility of pricing for assets that are traditionally difficult to value. Lithium Finance, the DeFi protocol behind this initiative, is dedicated to building a platform that harnesses collective intelligence for the valuation of unpriced assets. This innovative strategy seeks to unlock new opportunities for investors and improve the efficiency of the investment management process.
- Price: $0.000026 USD
- Market Cap: ~$135,000 USD
- 24h Volume: ~$10,000 USD
Exchanges: Uniswap V2 (Ethereum), CoinEx
UniLend (UFT)
UniLend is a permissionless DeFi protocol enabling on-chain lending, borrowing, and spot trading for any ERC‑20 token—aiming to democratize liquidity and finance access .
UFT is the native utility token:
Governance: UFT empowers users with governance rights, allowing them to shape the future of the UniLend products suite. Through active participation in voting and decision-making, UFT holders play a vital role in the evolution of decentralized finance, fostering a community driven ecosystem.
Access Key to AI Agent Hub: UFT serves as the key access token to the AI Agent Hub, unlocking features and enabling interaction with AI agents and modules.
One Gas for all Blockchain transactions: UFT will become Universal Gas Token, eliminating the need to buy or store multiple gas tokens. With $UFT, blockchain transactions, including cross-chain transfers, are simplified and free from market fluctuations, offering seamless, hassle-free movement across blockchains and enhancing the user experience.
Token payments for Dapp on other blockchains: Similar to gas fees, users can utilize UFT to make token payments for accessing any dApps on supported chains with a single unified payment. Say goodbye to the fuss of managing different tokens and enjoy seamless transactions with UFT.
Incentives: It serves as a reward system for those contributing liquidity and engaging in our ecosystem’s growth.
Platform Benefits: Holding UFT unlocks exclusive advantages, including priority access, reduced fees, and enhanced yields within specific pools.
- Price: $0.00444
- Market Cap: ~$407,000
- 24h Volume: ~$57,500
Exchanges: Available on AscendEX (formerly BitMax), Quickswap (Polygon), Uniswap V2 (Ethereum).
Tidal Finance (TIDAL)
Tidal Finance offers decentralized investment strategies and risk-adjusted asset pools tailored for the Injective ecosystem, emphasizing enhanced yield over standard protocols. This is another injective protocol token to watch.
At its core, Tidal Finance introduces a novel approach to DeFi insurance, akin to creating custom insurance pools similar to how liquidity pools operate on platforms like Balancer. This model allows users to insure one or more assets, thereby diversifying the risk and increasing the appeal to a broader audience. The platform incentivizes pool creators by offering them a portion of the returns generated from their deposits, which in turn maximizes capital efficiency and attracts liquidity providers (LPs).
Concurrently, the competitive insurance premiums offered make it an attractive option for buyers seeking to protect their investments in the DeFi space.
- Price: $0.000038 USD
- Market Cap: ~$32,800
- 24h Volume: ~$147,500
Exchanges: Highest activity on Gate.io (TIDAL/USDT); also on Uniswap V2 (Ethereum), KuCoin.
Stride Staked INJ (stINJ)
Stride Staked INJ is a liquid staking derivative of INJ on Cosmos-based Stride. It lets users stake INJ, earn rewards, and retain liquidity for DeFi usage .
The Stride protocol, which supports staking on its mainnet since July 2022, facilitates the creation of stINJ. Users receive stINJ in exchange for staking INJ, with the ability to redeem them at a 1:1 ratio for INJ, subject to the unbonding period. This process allows participants to engage in DeFi activities on the Injective Protocol while still benefiting from staking rewards.
Security is a cornerstone of Stride Staked INJ, having undergone audits by multiple security firms. It leverages interchain security from the Cosmos Hub, ensuring a robust and secure staking environment.
- Price: $16.25 USD
- Market Cap: ~$78,000
- 24h Volume: ~$78,000 USD
Exchanges: Helix.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
